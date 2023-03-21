New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433438/?utm_source=GNW

, GE Healthcare, and Pall Corporation.



The global single-use assemblies market grew from $4.13 billion in 2022 to $4.81 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The single-use assemblies market is expected to grow to $10.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.5%.



The single-use assemblies market consists of sales of 2D and 3D single-use assemblies.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Single-use assemblies refer to single-use components that ensure a sterilized fluid flow of pharmaceutical products.These are fully completed process systems that are customer-specific, ready-to-use all-in-one solutions composed of various plastic parts that are integrated into a single unit.



Single-use assemblies offer the benefit of fewer cross-contamination and leakage concerns, fewer production interruptions, lower costs, and many more. The single-use assemblies are used to connect medical and laboratory instruments and equipment.



North America was the largest region in the single-use assemblies market in 2022. The regions covered in single-use assemblies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of single-use assemblies market products are filtration assemblies, bag assemblies, bottle assemblies, and mixing system assemblies.Filtration assemblies are used for tissue culture media, biological fluids, High-Performance Liquid chromatography (HPLC), and other aqueous solutions vacuum filtered.



Filtration assemblies refer to the removal of particulate matter from the water via passage through porous media.The solutions are standard solutions and customized solutions.



The various applications are cell culture and mixing, filtration, storage, sampling, and fill-finish application. The various end users are biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, contract research and contract manufacturing organizations, and academic and research institutes.



An increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals and a rise in life science R&D are expected to propel the growth of single-use assemblies.Biopharmaceuticals are sophisticated medicines produced from living cells or organisms and are frequently created using cutting-edge biotechnological techniques.



Single-Use systems are utilized in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.The Increased lie science R&D spending is also a contributor to the development of new drugs.



For instance, according to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Association (IFPMA) a Switzerland-based trade association of pharmaceutical companies, in 2020, there is an increase in the development of drugs in specific disease areas such as for cancer- 2740 new drugs were developed.For Immunology 1535 new drugs were developed and for Infectious diseases, 1213 new drugs were developed.



As of 2021, there are new 50 medicines and vaccines are developed for HIV. Further, according to the Association of Medical Research Charities (AMRC), a UK-based association of medical and health research charities increased its R&D spending from £1.3 billion to £1.9 billion in 2020. Also, UK foreign direct investment in life sciences reached £510 million. Therefore, an increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals and a rise in life science R&D are driving the growth of single-use assemblies.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the single-use assemblies market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as the Thermo Scientific HyPeak chromatography system which is a single-use chromatography system to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based manufacturer of scientific instruments, launched the Thermo Scientific HyPeak chromatography system, which is a single-use chromatography system.That helps to flows ranging from one liter per hour to 1980 liters per hour.



That had unique features like zero dead-leg and a ring flush valve manifold that helps to improve product yield and operation.



In June 2021, Avantor Inc a US-based science chemical and materials company acquired RIM Bio for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition by extending Avantor’s single-use production, distribution, and cleanroom capabilities to the AMEA area, the addition of RIM Bio enables Avantor to better serve their customers and strengthens Avantor’s position to seize long-term opportunities in the expanding, international bioproduction market RIM Bio is a China-based maker of single-use bioprocess bags and assemblies for use in the production of biopharmaceutical products.



The countries covered in the single-use assemblies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The single-use assemblies market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides single-use assemblies market statistics, including single-use assemblies industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an single-use assemblies market share, detailed single-use assemblies market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the single-use assemblies industry. This single-use assemblies market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

