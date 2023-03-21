New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiac Pacemakers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433437/?utm_source=GNW

, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Pacetronix, Zoll Medical Corporation, Cook Medical, Vitatron, St Jude Medical Inc and Cordis corporation.



The global cardiac pacemakers market grew from $4.28 billion in 2022 to $4.52 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cardiac pacemakers market is expected to grow to $5.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.0%.



The cardiac pacemaker market consists of sales of single chamber, dual chamber and Biventricular pacemakers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A cardiac pacemaker refers to a small electronic device that generates electrical impulses and prevents the heart from beating too fast or slow and helps in treating heart conditions such as arrhythmias is a heart condition where the heart beats irregularly. The cardiac pacemakers are used to maintain the rhythm of heartbeats.



North America was the largest region in the cardiac pacemakers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the cardiac pacemakers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of cardiac pacemakers include implantable and external implantable cardiac pacemakers is a device that generates electrical impulses to maintain the heart rate and are installed inside the chest through surgery.The different cardiac pacemaker technologies include biventricular, single-chambered, and dual-chambered.



The cardiac pacemaker applications include arrhythmias, heart blockage, atrial fibrillation, long QT syndrome, congestive cardiac failure, and other applications used by end-users including clinics and hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac care centers.



An increase in cardiovascular diseases is significantly contributing to the growth of the cardiac pacemaker market.Cardiovascular disease (CVD) refers to disorders that affect the heart or blood vessels.



These include arrhythmias, aorta disease, congenital heart disease, heart attack, and others. Cardiac pacemakers are electric activity-generating devices that are used to treat patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases.According to the Center for Disease Control and prevention, an American national public health agency, approximately 697,000 people in the US died from heart disease in 2020 which converted to almost 1 in 5 deaths. Therefore, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the growth of cardiac pacemaker market.



New innovations are a key trend in the cardiac pacemaker market.Major players are making innovations like leadless cardiac pacemakers to cater to the cardiac pacemaker market in a better way.



The leadless pacemaker is a self-contained generator and electrode system and is 90% smaller than a transvenous pacemaker implanted immediately into the right ventricle.There is no need for a chest incision or subcutaneous generator pocket because the device is placed via a femoral vein transcatheter technique is a minimally invasive technique to repair an inadequately opening narrowed aortic valve.



For instance, in January 2022, Medtronic PLC., an Ireland-based medical devices company, introduced their leadless pacemaker Micra AV Transcatheter Pacing System (TPS). The Micra AV helps in patients’ treatment with AV block when the electrical communication between the heart’s ventricle and atria is compromised.



In July 2022, Orchestra BioMed, a US-based company focused on developing transformative therapeutic products, collaborated with Medtronic.The collaboration between Medtronic and Orchestra BioMed is to develop BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT), a potential therapy for hypertension in people who need a cardiac pacemaker.



Medtronic is an Ireland-based company that provides healthcare technology.



The countries covered in the cardiac pacemakers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cardiac pacemakers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cardiac pacemakers market statistics, including cardiac pacemakers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cardiac pacemakers market share, detailed cardiac pacemakers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cardiac pacemakers industry. This cardiac pacemakers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

