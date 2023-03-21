KarmaCheck Celebrates a Year of Milestones

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KarmaCheck , a first-of-its-kind company that uses candidate-centric technology to bring truth, speed, and efficiency to background checks, marked the beginning of 2023 by celebrating a year’s worth of company achievements that included 168% growth in total screenings along with new partnerships, integrations and executive leadership.

“The labor market is as tight as it’s ever been despite recent layoffs, and KarmaCheck’s growth during the past year is a vivid indicator of the pressing need for faster, more efficient and transparent recruitment and onboarding processes,” said Eric Ly, CEO of KarmaCheck. “Our new partners, ongoing innovation and phenomenal leadership team are positioned to ensure our success in 2023.”

KarmaCheck has made great strides particularly within the healthcare industry supporting the demand for talent with major customer implementations and integrations. New KarmaCheck partners in 2022 included Bullhorn, a KarmaCheck investor, and Findem - both leading applicant management platforms. KarmaCheck’s evolving set of features in applicant transparency, data reuse and efficiency mean that companies can fill roles faster and more efficiently than ever before, giving them a direct competitive advantage in hiring and retaining talent.

New executive leadership joining KarmaCheck in the past year has included Chris Lesperance as Head of Operations and Kevin Krantz as Head of Sales, along with five additional sales executives. The growth in KarmaCheck’s business comes on the heels of its State of Hiring and Recruiting white paper, which chronicles the challenges and opportunities facing HR leaders in 2023.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining KarmaCheck at this pivotal moment for labor markets across industry verticals,” Krantz said. “Much of the staffing industry has significant work to do to realize the full potential of technology and automation - as we saw in our recent State of Hiring and Recruiting report - and nobody has leveraged technological innovation with structural efficiencies to deliver a better background check experience like KarmaCheck.”

About KarmaCheck

KarmaCheck has reimagined background checks with a tech-first, data-driven approach that brings truth to the internet and provides the fastest background check for employment needs. Employers and employees benefit from real-time, actionable notifications, so hiring decisions come sooner. KarmaCheck’s mobile-first background check platform is easy to access, reliable, and compliant. Visit www.karmacheck.com to learn more.