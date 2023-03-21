Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market to Generate USD 5637.9 Million by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global Hospital Logistics Robots Market generated USD 1209.2 million in 2022, and is projected to generate USD 5637.9 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.9% from 2023 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight changing dynamics of the market. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to determine fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Equipping extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the market in 366 pages, accompanied by 365 tables and 367 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they device strategies for next few years to achieve sustainable growth. Moreover, the research outlines COVID-19 analysis to highlight impact on the global hospital logistics robots market size.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 1209.2 Million Market Size in 2030 USD 5637.9 Million CAGR 20.9% No. of Pages 366 Tables 365 Figures 367 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in need for remote care such as telemedicine and telehealth increased demand for hospital logistics robots Rise in demand for automation in the healthcare industry to reduce infection transmission Opportunities Recent advances in sensor and perception technologies to increase capabilities of hospital logistics robots

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the hospital logistics robots market dynamics based on drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities. Rise in aging population leads to increase in demand for hospital logistics robots as it improves efficiency and reduces costs, while providing high-quality care to patients in medical facilities. However, high initial cost of hospital logistics robots associated with purchasing, installing, and maintaining restrains the industry growth.

Lead Analyst for ICT & Media at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated “introduction of advanced sensor and perception technologies increase capabilities of hospital logistics robots by providing them with enhanced sensing and decision-making capabilities. These include object detection and avoidance, navigation, and monitoring environmental conditions, which is expected to create new opportunities for the market in the coming years.”

North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as rise in demand for efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions in the healthcare sector. There are a number of key players in the North America market, including mobile industrial robots, OMRON Corp., and PAL Robotics. These companies offer a range of solutions, from robots to automated warehouses and material handling systems. These solutions enable hospitals to improve patient care, streamline administrative processes, and optimize their logistics operations.

Europe is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, which enables real-time tracking, monitoring, and control of hospital logistics robots. Moreover, the government has been actively promoting advancements and evolution of the healthcare sector through various initiatives and funding programs, which, in turn, propels growth of the market.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their subsegments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate presence in the hospital logistics robots industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining highest-revenue generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

The report offers an extensive analysis of competitive landscape of the global hospital logistics robots market. Some of the major market players in the manufacturing of hospital logistics robots are ABB Ltd, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Teradyne, Inc., Omron Corporation, Midea Group, Rambøll Danmark A/S, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Kollmorgen), DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd, PAL Robotics SL, AETHON, and Locus Robotics.

