Command Alkon Ranked Top 10 in Logistics Category of Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider bringing together technology and people, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.



This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

“Command Alkon is truly honored to take our place among the world’s greatest innovators on Fast Company’s 2023 Most Innovative Companies list,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “This honor is a testament to our dedication to improving the future of the industry through cloud-based collaboration and digital tools. We are determined to create real value for our customers through solutions that promote communication, friction-free transactions, better visibility for all participants, and ultimately drive productivity for our great industry.”

Command Akon enables the heavy building materials industry to build smarter, safer, stronger by creating greater automation, visibility, and simplicity into their mission critical dispatch, production, and quality control processes. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies award recognizes Command Alkon in the Logistics category for these innovations:

Load Assurance (formerly COMMANDassurance) provides historical load data, allowing for optimization of mix designs, reducing overdesigns while ensuring job specifications are met. Real-time concrete property data from the drum ensures a 50% reduction in rejected loads, less time spent product testing (10+ minutes/truck), and more flexibility for reuse of concrete left in the drum (75%).

Command Alkon Dispatch offers centralized management of all plant data and pricing and a consolidated view of total customer demand and operational capacity each day. Users can extend real-time information and communications with customers and field personnel and speed up invoicing and payment cycles.

Inventory & Replenishment removes spreadsheets and phone calls from the inventory management playbook and captures a new level of visibility to manage the day and plan the next day with ease. Users can automatically forecast inventory needs, place vendor orders, and replenish inventory based on scheduled daily orders.



Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials. Command Alkon customer-focused suite of solutions enable you to take control of distributed, complex production and operations, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

klangner@commandalkon.com