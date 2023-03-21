Regency Centers Announces Leadership Promotions and Expanded Roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today announced the following leadership promotions, effective as of March 13, 2023.



Barry Argalas is now Managing Director, Transactions. He brings 27 years of experience at Regency, and continues to oversee Regency’s national acquisition and disposition program, as well as identify and execute on larger strategic portfolio transactions. Barry also serves as a member of Regency’s Real Estate Committee, helping to guide the Company’s capital allocation strategy.

Terah Devereaux is now Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. In her newly expanded role, Terah is responsible for overseeing all accounting operations, treasury and cash management, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements including SEC and tax, and assisting with strategic financial guidance for the company. She brings over 23 years of accounting experience, including 18 years with Regency, most recently in her position as Senior Vice President of Accounting and Reporting.

Patrick McKinley is now Senior Vice President, Senior Market Officer. Patrick has been a key member of Regency’s Florida team for nearly 18 years. In his newly expanded role, he assumes operational responsibility of 47 assets from Jacksonville down the east coast of Florida, totaling 5.2-million square feet and encompassing Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Abe Pacetti is now Senior Vice President, Investments - Texas. His experience encompasses over 25 years at the Company, including a decade as an officer in investments strategy. Under his stewardship, Abe has played an integral role in over 1-million square feet of new developments in the Houston MSA and a combined gross project cost of $167 million.

“Barry, Terah, Patrick, and Abe exemplify the strength and depth of the talent of Regency’s leadership team,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their significant experience and long tenures at the Company reflect our special culture and legacy of success.”

About Regency Centers (Nasdaq:REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Eric Davidson

904 598 7829

EricDavidson@RegencyCenters.com

Christy McElroy

904-598-7616

ChristyMcElroy@RegencyCenters.com