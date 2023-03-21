NUMERATOR LAUNCHES NEW HIGHER STANDARD TOTAL COMMERCE CONSUMER INSIGHTS PANEL

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space has increased quality requirements for its leading consumer insights panel. As part of the change, Numerator announced that the following higher standards are now live in its panel:

Doubled the monthly compliance of its consumer insights panel. The industry standard for panelist participation is one receipt per month in 10 out of 12 months. The prior Numerator standard introduced a one receipt per month in 12 out of 12 months to better reflect consumer behavior particularly in categories with seasonal behavior (e.g., ensuring the capture of Spirits during both November and December). The new standard doubles this requirement to two trips per month in 12 out of 12 months. Actual averages are 30+ trips per month.

to better represent dynamic consumer behavior across the omnichannel. Only panelists reporting for five or more retailers over the course of 12 consecutive months are included in the panel. On average, Numerator static panelists provide data from 50+ banners across a year period. This provides detailed information across diversified retailers and channels to better represent a consumer’s activity across the total market. Delivered a four-year view at this new higher standard going back to January 2019 to provide brands and retailers with year-over-year views dating to a full year pre-pandemic.

“Data quality is everything. The more complex consumer behaviors of today mean that yesterday’s standards are not good enough,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “Numerator is once again raising the bar to provide our clients with richer data and a broader, more complete view of total commerce. We’re committed to bringing the best of tech principles to market research, which includes innovation and continuous improvement.”

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.