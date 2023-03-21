Climate First Bank Amplifies Accessible and Sustainable Banking Options

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank – the world’s first FDIC-insured community bank founded to combat the climate crisis – today announces new accessible and sustainable banking options. These include a mobile banking application, a newly designed website and Apple and Android Pay compatibility features. The robust line up of Climate First Bank technology gives users the ability to purchase, lend and save on the go, with the touch of their mobile device.



Climate First Bank has rolled out an improved mobile banking application for account holders. The updated application provides a transparent look at account balances, recent transactions, as well as allows users to track a budget, transfer funds and pay bills – which, combined, make for a streamlined banking experience. In the next year an impact-banking tool incorporating Ecountabl technology is set to release that allows customers to see how their savings are generating impact and empowers them to spend money with companies that align with their values. The Climate First Bank personal and business applications are available in the iOS and Android app stores.

Climate First Bank account holders can now also utilize Apple Pay and Android Pay as a payment option. Apple Pay and Android Pay lets users make mobile payments in stores through NFC and Touch ID technology, thus eliminating the need for a plastic card, which aligns with the bank's mission for plastic reduction.

Lastly, the values-based bank completely overhauled its website to be user-friendly and easy to navigate. For those seeking desktop banking or more information, the update now includes redesigned pages for personal and commercial banking and sustainable lending options. All these and more meet consumer expectations for an omnichannel banking experience.

“We are enhancing the online banking experience and working to make ethical and sustainable banking more accessible for Americans,” said CEO and Founder Ken LaRoe. “Switching to Climate First Bank is one of the simplest ways someone can reduce their carbon impact. Becoming compatible with these payment options was just the natural next step for us.”

