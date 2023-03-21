YAAMAVA’ RESORT & CASINO AT SAN MANUEL ANNOUNCES SIX WORLD PREMIERES AND FIRST TO MARKET SLOT MACHINES

Highland, CA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is excited to announce the installs of exclusive world-premiere slot machines to its casino floor throughout the month of March. To celebrate, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino will host multiple ribbon-cutting events where guests will have the chance to win prizes, receive free play and more.

The first install was IGT’s Let's Make a Deal™ in March, marking the beginning of the exciting exclusive world premiere coming to the Yaamava’ casino slot floor. The following games will make their debut in the coming weeks: Diamond Boost™ from AGS; Lightning Buffalo Link™ from Aristocrat Gaming; Dragon – Jin Long Jin Bao™ from Light & Wonder; the full line of Double Flaming Link™ from Bluberi; and Combo Cash ™ from Everi. These games bring with them exciting new themes, state-of-the-art technology, and immersive game play.

“Getting one World-Premiere or First-to-Market game takes a lot of work and collaboration with our partners. Getting SIX is unprecedented”, said Kenji Hall, Chief Operating Officer at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel. “It speaks volumes to the dedication of Yaamava’ in providing the newest and best selection of games in the country, as well as the continued partnerships with game manufacturers in developing one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests.”

Yaamava' Resort & Casino is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry by continually exploring new and innovative ways to improve the gaming experience. This commitment is reflected in the casino's ongoing efforts to bring first-to-market games with mind-blowing themes, game-changing features and groundbreaking technologies that will elevate the overall gaming experience for its guests.

In addition to its exceptional gaming offerings, Yaamava' Resort & Casino also boasts a variety of other amenities for guests to enjoy. Guests can take advantage of the resort's Forbes Five-Star-rated Serrano Spa, fitness center and pool complex. The resort, which received four stars from the Forbes Travel Guide and a AAA Four Diamond rating, features 432 luxurious guestrooms and suites in its 17-floor hotel, the perfect destination for a weekend getaway. Dining options range from casual eateries to high-end restaurants including The Pines Modern Steakhouse, recognized by Forbes Travel Guide with a Four-Star rating. Finally, guests can experience the best of entertainment in a luxury setting at the state-of-the-art Yaamava’ Theater, destined to become Southern California’s top small venue entertainment destination.

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star and Five-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA, the Casino has more than 7,000 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including the IE’s premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino.

