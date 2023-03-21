PathSpot CEO Named Rising Star In Hospitality Technology Magazine’s 2023 Top Women In Restaurant Technology Awards

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathSpot , the world's first integrated health and safety operating system for smart restaurants and food manufacturers, is proud to announce that its Co-Founder and CEO, Christine Schindler, has been named a Rising Star in Hospitality Technology Magazine’s 2023 Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards.



The Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards honor outstanding women from restaurant and technology suppliers for reimagining processes and operations while demonstrating excellence in leadership, inventiveness, and skill. The honor of Rising Star is presented to women with less than five years of experience in the industry who have demonstrated leadership and are already making a mark in foodservice technology at an early stage in their careers.

Christine is an entrepreneur, engineer, and inventor who is passionate about bringing technology-based health and sanitation tools to the restaurant and foodservice industries. She has been closely involved in the development of products and offerings at PathSpot and, notably, spearheaded the recent launch of PathSpot’s SafetySuite, which is the core operating system for safety and compliance within commercial kitchens. The use of PathSpot’s SafetySuite protects businesses against common illnesses that generate the largest risk for customers and staff.

“We’re incredibly proud of Christine’s accomplishments and her commitment to making foodservice operations safer and healthier,” said Dutch Waanders, Co-Founder and CTO of PathSpot. “We’re honored that she’s been recognized with this award, and we look forward to seeing the impact she continues to make in the industry.”

In addition to her role at PathSpot, Christine is a passionate business leader with a drive to give back to young and developing entrepreneurs and business professionals. She mentors young entrepreneurs with the Clinton Global Initiative and serves on the Board of Directors for Aunt Flow (providing menstrual products) and Girls Engineering Change (sponsoring STEM education).

The Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards was presented at the 28th annual MURTEC in Las Vegas on March 8, 2023.

To learn more, visit https://pathspot.com.

About PathSpot

PathSpot is the leading health and safety operating system for smart restaurants and businesses that prepare and serve food. PathSpot’s ever-expanding SafetySuite provides patented health, safety, and hygiene technology, establishing itself as a premier solutions provider and enjoying recognition and awards from organizations such as The National Restaurant Association, MURTEC, Forbes, Time Magazine, and more. The technology delivers precise results through a remote and in-store 24/7 data dashboard and monitoring system. The company’s flagship product, the PathSpot HandScanner, is the world’s first real-time hand hygiene management system, protecting foodservice operators and their patrons against the threat of illness and outbreaks. Founded in 2017 by biomedical engineers Christine Schindler, CEO, and Dutch Waanders, CTO, PathSpot is committed to the digital transformation of hygiene and safety and turning the preventable spread of disease into a thing of the past.

