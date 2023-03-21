Epiq Announces Five New Capabilities for ‘Metrics That Matter,’ the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Legal Business Intelligence Solution

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Legalweek, Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to corporations and law firms, announced five new capabilities for Epiq’s ‘Metrics that Matter’ Legal Performance Management Solution that make it easier for legal departments to deliver intelligence and meaningful insights across siloed data sources and augment that data with the legal intelligence within the Epiq Service Cloud.

“Epiq offers the legal industry’s most comprehensive set of legal business intelligence analytics optimized with advisory services to help clients gain valuable insights in one easy-to-use and deploy platform,” said Roger Pilc, Epiq Legal Solutions President and General Manager.

Launched in 2021, the ‘Metrics that Matter’ Solution is the capstone of the Epiq Legal Service Management framework for actionable insights and legal performance management for modern legal teams.

Single Sign-On (SSO) access via Epiq Access: ‘Metrics that Matter’ is accessible via Epiq Access, the ‘front door’ to the Epiq Service Cloud, which enables team members to leverage a SSO solution to access all their applications, reports, dashboards and analytics, work requests, and more, streamlining their workflow and increasing efficiency. Epiq Access provides an additional layer of security to sensitive data creating the ability to secure dashboards by user.



"We are thrilled to make ‘Metrics That Matter’ accessible via Epiq Access, which now has more than 15,000 users,” said Shah Karim, Epiq’s Legal Solutions Chief Technology Officer. “The legal market has embraced Epiq’s vision to simplify and digitally transform the work of corporate legal departments. The rapid adoption of Epiq Access demonstrates the need for a unified and secure gateway platform to access legal business services, software, and data-driven insights to help clients get to the outcomes they seek in the easiest, most efficient, and most effective way possible.”

New Practice Area Lens Dashboards: Hyperion Research’s 2022 benchmarking survey of Legal Operations professionals found that 63 percent of Corporate Legal Departments have formal metrics and analytics programs, but only 9 percent have metrics that are well-defined, curated, and have audience-specific dashboards. ‘Metrics that Matter’ now offers new practice-level dashboards for contracting, regulatory and compliance, litigation, legal operations, and M&A. This integration offers a 360-degree view of the legal department: a comprehensive solution for legal operations performance management, providing real-time insight, benchmarking, and comparative analysis to help organizations achieve their goals.



“The new ‘Metrics that Matter’ capabilities announced today make it even easier for General Counsel and Practice Directors to rapidly gain real-time context as they make business decisions,” said Eyal Iffergan, Epiq’s Managing Director of Global Legal Business Advisory Services. “We’re committed to helping our clients gain visibility into not only the veracity and cleanliness of their data, but in creating context for their data so legal teams can move beyond understanding what has happened in the past, to eventually being able to model possible outcomes.” Iffergan was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in the 2023 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards.

An Expanded 300+ KPI catalogue aligned with organizational objectives : ‘Metrics that Matter’ takes an advisory-driven approach that empowers clients to quickly focus on the highest value KPIs for the business by delivering actionable insights. Clients gain access to Epiq’s extensive KPI catalogue with both foundational and advanced metrics across financial, operational, service performance, outcomes, and risk management KPIs for every legal persona. Epiq’s KPI catalogue is backed by Hyperion Research legal intelligence, benchmarking, and performance data allowing clients to track key industry ratios benchmarking legal departments against industry best practices.





“Epiq’s Litigation management dashboards address the need clients are focused on – the ability to have an end-to-end view of their eDiscovery workflows and the cost savings realized by utilizing AI and data analytics to derive better outcomes," said Eric Crawley, Epiq’s Senior Vice President of Product Management & Advanced Solutions. “Clients need more than baseline Litigation reporting. They need solutions that accelerate their internal adoption of AI while minimizing risk. Epiq’s ‘Metrics that Matter’ solutions are uniquely capable of providing the breadth and depth of information required by the business.”

