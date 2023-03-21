BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. Hires Head of Business Operations in Asia

SAN JOSE, CA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BFCH), a leading provider of crypto mining hardware and hosting centers, announces Keith Su has joined BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. as a senior executive overseeing business operations in Asia.

A 7-year veteran of the crypto mining industry, Keith Su has developed close personal relationships with all the major ASIC miner manufacturers in Asia. In addition, Keith has extensive experience in designing and building out large-scale mining facilities and data centers.

Andrew and Keith started working together years ago on a handful of small deals while at ASIC Miners US. They started working on larger projects together and soon they had reached over $6M USD in transacted business together. Over their 3-year relationship, they forged a strong bond of trust which enabled them to confidently transact business big and small with complete security. Now multimillion dollar deals are just as safe and secure as the single miners transactions.

“I’ve known Keith for years and he will be an invaluable asset in helping BFCH to gain visibility and accuracy of orders and facilitating any needed repairs. As a native Chinese speaker, Keith already knows all the ASIC Miner manufacturers across Asia and will dramatically improve BFCHs ability to communicate reliably with our customers. I am excited to welcome Keith Su to our BFCH team.” - Andrew Gilton, CEO of Bit Frontier Capital Holdings, Inc.

Keith has earned a bachelor's degree in Information Technology and Computer Science from Minnan Normal University in Zhangzhou, China. He is both a problem solver and strong team player. He will be an invaluable asset to BFCH orchestrating our international business and operations. Located in China and speaking Chinese, Keith will enable BFCH to bring credibility to the crypto space by providing accurate and reliable information to our customers.

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of Crypto Mining Hardware and Hosting Centers. Consisting of ASIC Miners US, Inc. and Liquid Immersion Worldwide, Inc., BitFrontier is a one stop shop for purchasing the very latest mining equipment and strategically located hosting centers throughout the US.

