Hey Offer: Pennsylvania Home-Selling Company Helps Homeowners Navigate the Competitive Real Estate Market

Allentown, Pennsylvania, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hey Offer is a local, transparent, and legitimate home-buying company in Allentown, Pennsylvania, devoted to making selling or buying a new home easier.

The company has extensive experience with the Allentown real estate market and shares its knowledge with the local community to help residents who are having to sell their family home due to unfortunate circumstances, such as divorce, unaffordable repairs, the death of a loved one, and to avoid foreclosure.

A spokesperson from Hey Offer said, “We are Josh, Dalia, Alex, and Jack local investors that operate out of Allentown, PA. We love to buy properties that people cannot keep, want, or need to own anymore. Selling your home can already be overwhelming so we keep it simple for you.”

All you have to do to start the process of selling your home is to fill out a form on the HeyOffer website; then, you will get a no-obligation cash offer after the company verifies the condition of the home being sold.

Sell Your Home The Simple Way

Hey Offer prides itself on full transparency and providing its clients with all the necessary information on the most efficient way to sell their homes.

If you want to ‘sell my house fast PA,’ then Hey Offer has introduced a step-by-step guide for submitting a house for a swift sale:

Get an Offer Today

Fill out the short form on the company’s website, and its local team will review your information and provide a no-obligation cash offer.

The team will ask you questions that are vital for them to make a fair cash offer based on your home. They will need to know details like bedrooms, bathrooms, how long you have owned it, and the condition of the property on a scale of 1-10, along with other details.

The more information you provide, the more accurate and higher the offer will be. As you are on the phone, the team will also check the prices that similar properties have sold in your area, as well as an ARV (After Repair Value) which is the value that your home is worth after it has been completely remodeled.

Verify

HeyOffer will schedule a quick visit to your property (at your convenience) to verify the condition and take pictures for potential buyers.

This visit will take place within 72 hours of the agreement (of the cash offer) being signed, and if your property doesn’t quite reach the expectations that the team originally thought from the phone call, don’t worry. Hey Offer buys nearly every property they go out to see after they have signed an agreement to buy it.

The only thing that may affect the process is if your property is determined to be in worse condition than originally communicated. If this happens, then the cash offer will be adjusted.

Hey Offer is committed to being fully transparent with all its clients and transactions and will ensure that you remain fully informed during the entire process. Additionally, if you do not accept the team’s offer, you are free to move on and sell your home to someone else.

Close and Cash Out

The final part of the process is coordinating with you and the title company to ensure it all goes seamlessly as it heads towards the closing date you selected.

Throughout the closing process, Hey Offer might require access to your property to get bids from its trusted contractors so that they may start on any renovations as soon as the closing happens and you have your cash.

More information

To find out more about Hey Offer and to see a full list of its home-buying services, please visit the website at https://www.heyoffer.com/.

