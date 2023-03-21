Blotting Systems Market to Reach USD 1.91 Billion By 2030; Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.10 billion in 2022 Blotting systems market will reach USD 1.91 billion by 2030. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic killed and infected millions. Some of the most efficient policy-level actions that decreased the covid-19 mortality rates included robust and stringent testing, contact tracing, and quarantine measures. However, a high death toll was caused by poor laboratories or a lack of proper testing and robust genome sequencing infrastructure. Globally, infectious diseases are thought to be responsible for over 17 million deaths, excluding the Covid 19 pandemic years. The common cold to hepatitis is among them. Each year, hundreds of people die from influenza, HIV, and tuberculosis combined. To combat upcoming pandemics, testing, contact tracing, genome sequencing, and proteomics will be crucial, which will help the business expand. The likelihood of endemic illnesses reemerging has increased due to the shifting environmental conditions impacting weather patterns. The only practical approach in the interim is to establish precision testing methods to monitor and manage the spread of such diseases because developing vaccinations for each of these take several years. The escalation of infectious diseases will result in a significant increase in the global markets for blotting systems.



Key Insight of the Blotting systems Market



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop the fastest during the projected period. Due to a lack of preventative healthcare measures, the population in the region's low- and middle-income countries is susceptible to a wide range of infectious diseases. The market will grow as the prevalence of contagious diseases rises. The market will rise as a result of rising public healthcare costs. The region's unmet medical needs provide private market businesses with a considerable market opportunity, given the size of the population. Leading industry players are lured to the region's potential consumer market, driving the growth of the blotting systems market.



In 2022, the consumables segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 0.62 billion.



The product type segment is divided into consumables and instruments. The consumables can be further divided into reagents and kits. The instruments are further divided into gel electrophoresis instruments, blotting systems and imagers. The consumables segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 57% in 2022.



In 2022, clinical diagnostics accounted for the largest share of the market, with 54% and a market revenue of 0.59 billion.



The application is divided into biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, food & beverages, drug development, and others. The clinical diagnostics segment dominated the market with a market share of around 54% in 2022.



In 2022, the academic & research institutes segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48% and revenue of 0.52 billion.



The end user is divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes and others. The academic & research institutes segment dominated the market with a market share of around 48% in 2022.



Advancement in market



July 2021 - PerkinElmer, Inc. announced that it had agreed to buy BioLegend, a top life science reagents and antibodies provider, for around USD 5.25 billion in cash and shares, subject to certain changes. BioLegend offers best-in-class antibodies and reagents. It offers it to academic and biopharmaceutical clients in fields like cytometry, proteogenomics, multiplex assays, recombinant proteins, magnetic cell separation, and bioprocessing. Subject to regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions, the deal is the largest in PerkinElmer's history.



Market Dynamics



Driver: re-emergence of infectious diseases



Viral infections are becoming more common. Globalisation, cross-border trade, and migration are all growing, making the world more vulnerable because every national issue affects the host countries and the entire world economy. The growing threat posed by climate change has raised the chance of endemic illnesses reappearing. Additionally, viruses like HIV, hepatitis, and influenza that are already common are spreading more widely. In addition, the unchecked rapid expansion of infections without any preventive and corrective measures results in virus mutations like alpha, beta, omicron in case of covid-19. These new virus variants are resistant to current treatments and immunisations. As a result of pathogenic and other human causes, growing urbanisation, globalisation, and climate change, more infectious diseases are on the rise. The global market for blotting systems will grow faster due to the rise in infectious diseases. Blotting systems are utilised to comprehend any viral infection or other diseases, their structure, mechanism, and effects and to enable the development of preventive and remedial medical procedures.



Restraint: ELISA and lateral flow assays are available in the market



Most pharmaceutical, medical, and research facilities, diagnostic laboratories, and biotechnology organisations use blotting equipment for their analysis. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the development of new protein analysis systems that are quicker, more accurate, more dependable, adaptable, and able to process large numbers of samples simultaneously. Users now have options given the introduction of alternatives like ELISA and lateral flow assay technologies. As a result, the alternatives on the market will prevent the industry from expanding.



Opportunities: Use of advanced technologies to improve precision in results



Global governments have been compelled to improve testing practices to stay ahead of upcoming pandemics. The covid-19 pandemic's ongoing recurrence and the discovery of a novel variety in each wave highlight the significance of protein analysis or genome sequencing to lessen its devastating effects. Future outbreaks of similar nature are anticipated, with the most antiquated viruses in the Arctic and Antarctic surging to the surface due to rapid global warming. The government uses testing, contact tracing, and patient isolation as preventive measures in the early phases of a viral outbreak. The government's increased funding and encouraging rules for creating highly accurate blotting systems will present profitable industry prospects. The results of studies and research conducted to determine whether artificial intelligence may improve the precision and accuracy of test results are positive. Therefore, technological advancements and product innovations led by public and private entities will contribute to the market's growth.



Challenge: Comprehensive and long approval processes



Blotting systems are highly sophisticated medical instruments that require expert handling to obtain accurate, dependable, and exact outcomes. They are perceptive and serve as the foundation for future medical research in medicine, life sciences, and biotechnology. Customers are directly impacted when these inventions are made available to the public. Therefore, they fall within a crucial category of medical devices that requires a thorough and strict fiscal framework for approval, regulation, monitoring, control, and use. Consequently, regulatory organisations have devised a detailed testing and approval method to evaluate blotting systems' accuracy, dependability, and speed. The lengthy and onerous approval procedure and accompanying accountability requirements may prevent the market from growing.



Some of the major players operating in the blotting systems market are:



• Advansta Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Bio-Techne Corporation

• Cell Signaling Technology

• Danaher Corporation

• F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GE Healthcare

• Merck

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Consumables



o Kits

o Reagents



• Instruments



o Gel Electrophoresis Instruments

o Blotting Systems

o Imagers



By Application



• Biomedical Research

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Food & Beverages

• Drug Development

• Others



By End User



• Hospitals & Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



