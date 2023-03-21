Advertise Purple Releases 2023 Marketing Trends Report

Santa Monica, California, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advertise Purple is a leading market affiliate management agency with an experienced team of award-winning account managers, data scientists, and media buyers. The company has helped clients succeed through close affiliate relationships, proven strategies, and affiliate management tools.

With data from the company’s proprietary machine learning sales technology, Advertise Purple has released a 2023 marketing trends report that analyses and shows its clients the new year shifts already present in the marketing landscape.

A spokesperson for Advertise Purple stated, “Us marketers know how things move quickly, but between AI, tech developments, and social media, the industry is unrecognizable from a few years ago. At Advertise Purple, we push ourselves to incorporate the latest marketing trends into our strategy to consistently outperform the competition.”

Shifting Marketing Landscape

Advertise Purple understands the importance of providing its clients with the latest market developments, as well as useful tips and advice to help them strategically leverage their business in the highly competitive affiliate marketing industry.

In the company’s 2023 marketing trends report, its team has highlighted the 5 marketing trends, nuances, and potential shifts expected in the next year.

AI-driven Marketing

AI has revolutionized the way marketers approach campaigns.

In 2023, it is projected that many more businesses will turn to AI technology to gain insights into customer behavior and build powerful personalized campaigns.

Advertise Purple noticed this trend a few years earlier, which is one of the main reasons the company developed its own internal data analytics and optimization software, Purply, in 2017.

Christian H., a product manager at Advertise Purple, says, “We knew that integrating technology was a crucial step in elevating our level of client service, and our early adoption of it has paid dividends. We’re now able to leverage our features and automation to pinpoint optimizations and suggest the best partners at all stages of program growth. It has also facilitated data-driven decision-making as we continuously identify ways to improve Purply to maximize the effectiveness of our teams.”

Omni-channel Marketing

Omni-channel marketing has currently been trending, and all signs show that the process will stay in 2023.

Brands will be expected to provide customers with a seamless, integrated experience across different channels, meaning that a brand has to test user experience on all platforms so customers can access the same content, experience, and options, no matter how they choose to engage with the company.

Social Media Advertising

Social media remains one of the top-grossing advertising platforms as it allows businesses to use social media to build brand awareness, but it also gives them the opportunity to use different platforms to target their audience with custom ads.

With the increased use of AI and automation in the industry, businesses will be able to target more specific audiences and market their products and services more effectively.

Video Content

Due to the popularity of TikTok and other video content platforms, utilizing video is becoming an integral tool for marketers.

Although videos are effective for grabbing a user’s attention, a recent study by Yahoo and OMD worldwide has shown that Gen Z has an active attention span of 1.3 seconds for ads; this means that marketers have to maximize their video content to make that split-second impact.

Influencer Marketing

With the rise of social media came the rise of the influencer.

Influencer marketing has proven to be an effective way to expand your audience and build brand awareness.

In 2023, it is predicted to become even more important for businesses to partner with influencers, as over 80% of consumers use social media and influencers to source product recommendations.

Overall, the new year should bring innovation and change to the industry, making trend analysis and content research important for marketers who want to capitalize on the new opportunities this change brings. You can find further ways to find success in the new year at https://www.advertisepurple.com/blog/.

