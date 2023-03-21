FOCS STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Proposed Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Focus Financial Partners Inc. (“Focus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FOCS) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.



On February 27, 2023, Focus announced that it would be acquired by private investment firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Stone Point Capital LLC at a price of $53.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Focus investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and Focus’ shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $53.00 per share provides FOCS stockholders with sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether Focus’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company at that price.

Focus stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/focus-financial-partners/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

