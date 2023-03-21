Global Mobile Tomography Market Anticipated to Garner $1,371.1 Million, Growing with 8.2% CAGR in the 2022–2031 Timeframe [240-Pages] | Depicted by Research Dive

New York, USA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global mobile tomography market. According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $1,371.1 million and grow with a CAGR of 8.2% in the estimated period, 2022–2031. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the mobile tomography market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Mobile Tomography Market

The outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global mobile tomography market. During the pandemic, increased patient demand for imaging of organs, blood vessels, tissues, and other organs is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Furthermore, the improved intuitive technologies in mobile tomography are a major factor driving market growth. These cutting-edge technologies enable medical professionals and diagnostic facilities to offer quick results and thus effectively help COVID-19 patients.

Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of Mobile Tomography Market

Factors Impacting the Mobile Tomography Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global mobile tomography market is a significant increase in chronic diseases among the population, which is being fueled by rising pollution, changing lifestyles and nutritional intake, and a rise in the geriatric population. Furthermore, the updated features built into the systems that provide quick and easy access to disorder diagnosis are estimated to unlock lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, a lack of knowledge among people about mobile tomography is anticipated to deter the market’s growth.

The report segments the global mobile tomography market into technology, application, end user, and region.

High Slice Scanners Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The high slice scanners sub-segment of the technology segment is foreseen to observe leading growth in the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the rising usage of high-slice scanners in the healthcare industry, since these scanners offer higher diagnostic capabilities, resulting in better images with lower doses of radiation.

Oncology Sub-Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

The oncology sub-segment of the application segment is predicted to grow enormously in the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising cancer prevalence and the increased use of mobile tomography scans for the diagnosis of many types of cancer, including tumors and lumps.

Hospital Sub-Segment to Observer Rapid Growth

The hospital sub-segment of the end user segment is projected to grow enormously in the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the increase in yearly operations and emergency hospital admissions.

Ask an Analyst or schedule a call to get the latest Trends of Mobile Tomography Market

North America Region to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global mobile tomography market across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America market is projected to observe significant growth in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the extensive improvements in mobile tomography with innovative technology and a rise in chronic diseases among the elderly population in this region.

Key Players of the Global Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global mobile tomography market including

Medtronics

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Neusoft Corporation

NeuroLogica Corp

Olympus Corporation

Planmed Oy

United Imaging Healthcare

Koning Corporation

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

Customize the Mobile Tomography Market report data as per your Format and Definition & Avail 10%OFF

For instance, in July 2022, Siemens Healthineers, a top medtech business with more than 125 years of experience, launched the Mobilett Impact, a new mobile X-ray device.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, the novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

More about Mobile Tomography Market: