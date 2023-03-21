New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433435/?utm_source=GNW

, Nemera Development S.A., Nipro Corporation, Nortech Systems Inc., Phillips-Medisize Corporation, Plexus Corporation, Sanmina Corporation, Biofortuna Limited, Catalent Inc., Forefront Medical Technologies Pte Ltd., Invetech, and SteriPack Group Ltd



The global medical device contract manufacturing market grew from $76.83 billion in 2022 to $87.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical device contract manufacturing market is expected to grow to $141.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.9%.



The medical device contract manufacturing market includes revenues earned by entities by quality management system, ISO certified clean rooms, sterilization validation and recurring services, package design and testing.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Medical device contract manufacturing refers to a process where a Medtech company that owns the idea (sole proprietorship) outsources manufacturing to another medical device manufacturing firm. The medical device contract manufacturing is used for the benefits of cost optimization, device upgrade, regulatory guidance, or expansion.



North America will be the largest region in the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this medical device contract manufacturing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main devices of medical device contract manufacturing are IVD devices, diagnostic imaging devices, cardiovascular devices, drug delivery devices, endoscopy devices, ophthalmology devices, orthopaedic devices, dental devices, and other devices.IVD devices refer to medical devices that are in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVD) that are used alone or in combination with other diagnostic products for in vitro use, apparatus, equipment, or systems.



The services are device development and manufacturing services, quality management services, and assembly services. The applications involved laparoscopy, pulmonary, urology, gynecology, and other applications.



The rising prevalence of chronic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the medical device contract manufacturing market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to conditions that require ongoing medical attention or limit activities.



Smart medical devices help patients monitor their health conditions and better manage their chronic diseases.As a result, there is an increase in demand for medical device contract manufacturing.



For instance, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, chronic disease prevalence grew by 57% in the year 2020. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders is driving the medical device contract manufacturing market.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the medical device contract manufacturing market.Major companies operating in the medical device contract manufacturing market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in December 2020, Forefront Medical Technology Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based company and medical device contract manufacturer, launched EzySwaba, a uniquely designed nasopharyngeal COVID-19 test swab. The EzySwab was developed to support the need for COVID-19 test swabs in the forefront of medical research in Singapore. This consists of the flexibility of biocompatible nylon for simple nasopharyngeal insertion and a safe breakpoint feature for rapid transfer to a sample collection tube.



In August 2021, The Tecan Group, a Europe-based company provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics, acquired Paramit Corporation and its affiliates ("Paramit") for an amount of $1.0 billion. This acquisition brings significant engineering as well as cost-competitive manufacturing capabilities, both in North America and in the APAC region for Tecan. Paramit Corporation is a US-based medical device contract manufacturing firm.



The countries covered in the medical device contract manufacturing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The medical device contract manufacturing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical device contract manufacturing market statistics, including medical device contract manufacturing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical device contract manufacturing market share, detailed medical device contract manufacturing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical device contract manufacturing industry. This medical device contract manufacturing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433435/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________