CRM Outsourcing Market Size is projected to reach USD 32.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.20%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “CRM Outsourcing Market By Services (Telemarketing Services, Order Management Services, Customer Services, And Technical Support Services), By End-User Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Utility, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Insurance, And Education), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global CRM Outsourcing Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 32.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.20% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is CRM Outsourcing? How big is the CRM Outsourcing Industry?

CRM Outsourcing Report Coverage & Overview:

Outsourcing is when a company hires a different company to handle the day-to-day operations of its customer relationship management (CRM) system. There has been a rise in the need for high-quality CRM activities, and one option that has emerged is the outsourcing of such tasks. In addition, CRM outsourcing operations have shown to be a dependable and essential service that helps meet the rising demands for conventional CRM tasks and the rising expenditures that come with them. Because of the proliferation of new service options made possible by social media and other forms of modern communication, the customer relationship management (CRM) sector is undergoing a fundamental transition. In addition, CRM functions provide end-users and employees with adaptability. Because of this, the need for CRM outsourcing services has skyrocketed.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/crm-outsourcing-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

About 208+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global CRM Outsourcing Market: Growth Dynamics

The growing acceptance of CRM outsourcing services as a result of its advantageous features is anticipated to drive the expansion of the global market from 2023 to 2030.

The enormous expenses associated with providing in-house customer assistance and administration have led to an increase in the demand for CRM outsourcing activities, which is driving the expansion of the global market for CRM outsourcing. Global market trends have been driven by the significant demand to improve the automation of customer relationship management (CRM) activities with the intention of boosting the operational efficiency of the processes. The growth of the CRM outsourcing market on a global scale will be driven in the years to come by the widespread acceptance of CRM outsourcing solutions, which will be driven by the high competitiveness of these solutions, the optimization of sales operations, and the reduction in operating expenses. In addition to this, innovations in big-data-driven CRM systems have supported businesses in catering to enormous data volumes while simultaneously improving the experience provided to end users, which has led to an expansion of the market sector.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/crm-outsourcing-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 32.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 32.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.20% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Dell, Inc., Xerox Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Concentrix, Aegis, Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, Wipro Limited., Siemens AG, Infosys Limited, Mckesson Corporation, AMDOCS, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Accenture PLC. Key Segment By Component, By Type, By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Service, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

CRM Outsourcing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global CRM outsourcing market is divided into services, end-user industry, and region.

In terms of services, the CRM outsourcing market globally is segmented into telemarketing services, order management services, customer services, and technical support services segments. Furthermore, the customer services segment is predicted to account for the largest market share over the assessment timeframe. The segmental expansion can be attributed to the need for improved after-sales services along with the need for increasing earnings.

On basis of end-user industry, the CRM outsourcing industry across the globe is bifurcated into BFSI, government, healthcare, utility, insurance, travel & hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and education segments. Moreover, the BFSI segment is anticipated to dominate the end-user industry landscape over the upcoming years. The segmental expansion can be owing to the penetration of CRM solutions for improving operations across the BFSI segment. With the rise in the outsourcing of CRM functions and other repetitive tasks of the banking sector of developed countries to the firms in emerging economies such as India and the Philippines, the market for CRM outsourcing is likely to gain traction, with the BFSI segment contributing majorly towards the industry growth.

The global CRM Outsourcing market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Type

Fixed

Mobile

By Vertical

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare & Lifesciences,

Government & Defense

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Industrial Manufacturing

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Service

Deployment and Integration Services

API Management and Testing Service



Support and Maintenance Services

Consulting & Advisory Services

Browse the full “CRM Outsourcing Market By Services (Telemarketing Services, Order Management Services, Customer Services, And Technical Support Services), By End-User Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Utility, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Insurance, And Education), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/crm-outsourcing-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global CRM Outsourcing market include -

Dell Inc.

Xerox Corporation

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Concentrix

Aegis

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

Wipro Limited.

Siemens AG

Infosys Limited

Mckesson Corporation

AMDOCS

IBM Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Company

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Accenture PLC.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the CRM Outsourcing market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.20% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the CRM Outsourcing market size was valued at around US$ 13.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 32.1 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period with huge costs of in-house customer support and management has resulted in demand for CRM outsourcing activities

Based on services, the customer services segment accounts for the major market share over the forecast period

In terms of the end-user industry, the BFSI segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the analysis timeframe.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific CRM outsourcing market is projected to contribute majorly towards the global market share over the assessment timespan.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/crm-outsourcing-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for CRM Outsourcing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the CRM Outsourcing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the CRM Outsourcing Industry?

What segments does the CRM Outsourcing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the CRM Outsourcing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Component, By Type, By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Service, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5670



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The CRM outsourcing market in the Asia-Pacific region is slated to acquire a major chunk of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the regional market surge in the forthcoming timespan is subject to an increase in outsourcing of various CRM processes by firms of developed countries of Europe, Australia, and North America to Asian countries such as India and the Philippines. Moreover, the Philippines and India are the key offshoring and call center destinations of the Asia-Pacific zone and this is likely to create new growth opportunities for the CRM outsourcing market in the region.

Furthermore, the CRM outsourcing industry in Europe is poised to register humungous growth in the coming years. The growth of the industry in the continent can be due to the rise in the use of digital systems by small-sized and mid-sized firms in the countries such as the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia. Furthermore, these European countries require modern analytical systems and upgraded CRM solutions, thereby generating huge demand for outsourcing CRM solutions to the firms of emerging countries. This, in turn, will contribute majorly toward the size of the CRM outsourcing industry in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Infographics @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/content/uploadedimages/global-crm-outsourcing-market.png



Recent Developments

In February 2023, Atento S.A., a global provider of business process outsourcing and customer relationship management services, declared that it reached an agreement with current investors for creating additional finances for the firm. The move will help in the swift expansion of the CRM outsourcing business in Spain and across Europe.

In March 2023, Arvato CRM Solutions, a UK-based player offering customer & back-office processing services, decided to expand its CRM business in South Africa with the help of Techsembly, an e-commerce platform firm. The initiative will assist the firm in expanding its business portfolio in Africa, thereby increasing its revenue gains.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/crm-outsourcing-market



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is CRM Outsourcing?

Which key factors will influence global CRM outsourcing market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the global CRM outsourcing market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the global CRM outsourcing market during 2023-2030?

Which region will record the highest growth in the CRM outsourcing industry globally?

Which are the major players leveraging the global CRM outsourcing market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Surgical Tumor Ablation Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/511071314/surgical-tumor-ablation-market-to-be-worth-around-2-256-million-by-2025-zion-market-research



Fleet Management Systems Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/511070250/fleet-management-systems-market-to-reach-record-high-of-usd-43-5-billion-by-2024-zion-market-research



Global Iot Monetization Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/511069226/global-iot-monetization-market-to-show-significant-growth-worth-usd-1-533-billion-by-2025-zion-market-research



Rising Demand For Security Solutions From End Users Boosting The Global Iot Security Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/511068435/rising-demand-for-security-solutions-from-end-users-boosting-the-global-iot-security-market-zmr



Industrial Floor Coatings Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/511066943/industrial-floor-coatings-market-to-be-worth-around-usd-8-billion-by-2025-zion-market-research



Polypropylene Fiber Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/511065841/polypropylene-fiber-market-to-be-worth-usd-14-47-billion-by-2026-zion-market-research



Smart Antenna Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/510984081/smart-antenna-market-to-be-worth-around-usd-8-9-billion-by-2025-zion-market-research



Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/510977814/healthcare-claims-management-solutions-market-to-be-worth-usd-6147-24-million-by-2025-zion-market-research



Sauces Dressings And Condiments Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/510972762/sauces-dressings-and-condiments-market-to-be-worth-around-usd-45-36-billion-by-2026-zion-market-research



Global Urology Devices Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/510968186/global-urology-devices-market-to-be-worth-around-usd-52-627-million-by-2025-zion-market-research



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?