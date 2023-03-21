New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pediatric Dental Crown Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433433/?utm_source=GNW





The global pediatric dental crown market grew from $6.69 billion in 2022 to $7.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pediatric dental crown market is expected to grow to $9.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.



Pediatric dental crowns are frequently used to preserve weak teeth, cover dental implants, and heal shattered teeth since they are created to look and function like a natural tooth this helps to make teeth seem better. The pediatric dental crown is used to restore the strength, form, and size of teeth for children.



North America was the largest region in the pediatric dental crown market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the pediatric dental crown market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pediatric dental crowns include stainless steel, composite strip, zirconia ceramic, resin veneer, polycarbonate and metals.Stainless steel pediatric dental crowns are made from a combination of iron, carbon, chromium, and others, which fit over an entire tooth.



The different pediatric dental crown product types include permanent and temporary disease types including dental caries, enamel disorders and other diseases. The end-users for pediatric dental crowns include dental clinics, hospitals, dental laboratories and other end users.



The increase in the prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric dental crown market.Dental caries is a major health burden and affects patients throughout their life.



The increase in dental problems such as tooth decay and periodontal diseases increases the demand for dental crowns.In 2021, according to data gathered by the Oral Health Foundation, a UK-based independent oral health charities and Colgate-Palmolive, a US-based oral care company, 84% of all adults in the UK belong to groups that put them at a higher risk of developing tooth decay.



Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases drives the pediatric dental crown market.



New technologically advanced product is a trend gaining popularity in the pediatric dental crown market.In both emerging and developed nations, aesthetic dentistry is becoming accepted.



An increase in the demand for dental operations was brought on by changes in people’s lifestyles and rising awareness of dental aesthetics.Major companies are introducing technologically advanced products on the market to meet demand.



For instance, in December 2020, Formlabs, a US-based 3D printer manufacturer, introduced two new materials, such as permanent crown resin and a soft tissue pack for dental 3D printing. These products improve patient experience and allow dental labs to provide solutions and quality.



In February 2021, RoundTable Healthcare Partners, a US-based operating-oriented private equity firm focused on the healthcare industry, acquired DDS Lab for an undisclosed deal amount.The acquisition of DDS is RoundTable Healthcare Partners’ second equity investment of $700 million equity fund V.



DDS lab is a US-based dentistry shop that supplies specialized dental prosthetics to individual dentists, mid-sized group practices, and dental care organizations.



The countries covered in the pediatric dental crown market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



