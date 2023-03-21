Nano Dimension Shareholders Overwhelmingly Did NOT Support Murchinson’s Proposals in Invalid Meeting; Murchinson Deceives, But the Numbers Don’t Lie

Over 90% of Nano Dimension Shares Not Owned by Murchinson or Anson Voted Against Murchinson’s Nominees or Took No

ActionExcluding Their Own Shares, Murchinson and Anson Garnered Support Representing Less Than 9.5% of Shares Voted



The Meeting – and Therefore the Vote – is Invalid, and Nano Dimension Shareholders Should Disregard Any Voting Results Released by Murchinson

Waltham, Mass., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, today issued the following statement in response to Murchinson Ltd.’s (“Murchinson”) claims about the results of the invalid shareholder meeting:

“From the start, Murchinson’s campaign has been predicated on falsehoods, misinformation and bad-faith actions. The announcement yesterday is merely a continuation of efforts to deceive shareholders by claiming ‘victory’ in a meeting that had no validity and therefore was of no consequence.”

“Excluding shares owned by Murchinson and Anson – who we have strong reason to believe has been acting in concert with Murchinson – the campaign received support from less than 9.5% of shares voted. Put another way, more than 90% of the Company’s shares voted that are unaffiliated with Murchinson and Anson either voted against Murchinson’s proposed nominees or opted not to participate in this fraudulent vote.”

“The low voter turnout, which was less than 13% of shares as of the record date excluding Murchinson and Anson owned shares, and lack of support for Murchinson’s nominees demonstrates that our shareholders will not be coerced by an actor who the Company believes is solely interested in making a quick profit at the expense of substantial potential long-term value for other shareholders. It further highlights the inherent flaws in Murchinson’s intense yet selective solicitation effort. This invalid and partial process and subsequent outcome is precisely what the Company’s Board of Directors warned against and wanted to avoid in order to protect the voice of ALL shareholders.”

Nano Dimension shareholders should disregard any voting results released by Murchinson. The meeting – and therefore the vote – is invalid.

Given that the notice of a special general meeting of the Company’s shareholders issued by Murchinson failed to comply with requirements under applicable law, and given that it is a direct violation of the Depository Agreement between the Company, Bank of New York Mellon (the “Depositary”) and the ADS holders, as well the Company's Articles of Association, Nano Dimension shareholders should disregard any voting results released by Murchinson. Further, no votes have been delivered from the Depositary to the Company, further underpinning the invalidity of the Murchinson meeting. In addition, the Israeli Court recently rejected Murchinson’s motion to shorten the procedural deadlines in order to reach a judgement on the alleged illegal March 20th shareholder meeting. The Court hearing is scheduled for June 18, 2023.

“Nano Dimension’s Board of Directors and management team remain laser-focused on generating sustainable, long-term shareholder value through our disciplined capital allocation approach that combines strategic investments in both organic and inorganic opportunities with the return of capital to shareholders. We continue to make excellent progress against our strategic plan, generating exceptional revenue growth as we invest in the Company’s technology and continue to opportunistically pursue attractive acquisition opportunities, including the proposed transaction with Stratasys Ltd. (“Stratasys”), which would create a clear leader in the additive manufacturing industry.”

