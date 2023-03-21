New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intravascular Catheters Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433431/?utm_source=GNW

, Boston Scientific Corp, Getinge AB, Coloplast Corp, Cardinal Health, Conavi Medical, Infraredx Inc., BD, MAQUET Holding BV & Co KG, Vitality Medical, BBraun, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumend Corporation, COVIDien Ag, Acist Medical Systems, Biotronic SE & COKG, Biosense Webster Inc., Cordis, QX Medical and Teleflex Corporated.



The global intravascular catheters market grew from $5.9 billion in 2022 to $6.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The intravascular catheters market is expected to grow to $10.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.



The intravascular catheters market consists of sales of pulmonary artery catheters and pacing wires.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The intravascular catheter is a device typically comprised of a hollow fibre through which blood flows and an immunoisolating membrane separates the transplanted cells from the blood. The intravascular catheters are used for the administration of fluids, medication, blood products, and nutrition, which typically goes into a large vein in the arm or chest.



North America was the largest region in the intravascular catheters market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the intravascular catheters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main intravascular catheter products include short PIVC and integrated/closed PIVC.Short peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVC) are less than or equal to 3 inches in length and are used for intravenous medication and are predominantly inserted in general wards.



The different intravascular catheter applications include oncology, gastroenterology, renal disease, infectious diseases and other applications which are used by end-users including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical center and homecare.



The rising hospitalization rate owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the intravascular catheters market.Globally, the prevalence of chronic illnesses and ailments is rising.



Intravascular catheters are used for taking samples for tests and fluids, nutrients, and blood intake during the treatment of chronic diseases. According to an estimation by a German healthcare company, Fresenius Medical Care, the number of people suffering from chronic kidney failure is expected to increase from 3.7 million patients in 2020 to 4.9 million by 2025. Therefore, the rising hospitalization rate owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the intravascular catheters market over the coming years.



The product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the intravascular catheters market.Major players in the intravascular catheters market are focusing on innovation of new products with advanced features to strengthen their position.



For instance, in July 2022, B. Braun Medical Inc., a German-based medical and pharmaceutical device manufacturing company, introduced Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter with one-time blood control making IV access safer for the clinician by lowering the danger of blood exposure and needle stick accidents. Furthermore, in March 2022, Shockwave Medical Inc., a firm that creates and sells medical devices, introduced the Shockwave M5+ catheter is particularly made to treat calcified lesions in the iliac, femoral, iliofemoral, popliteal, infra-popliteal, and renal arteries in the lower limbs that are otherwise difficult to treat.



In January 2021, Prunus Technology Co., Ltd., a Shenzhen-based developer and manufacturer of various medical equipment, acquired Biosensors International Group, Ltd for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Prunus Technology expanded into central venous catheters, pressure transducers, pulmonary artery catheters, pacing catheters, thrombolysis catheters, urinary catheters and other medical consumables. Biosensors International Group, Ltd is a Singapore-based company specializing in the critical care consumables business.



The countries covered in the intravascular catheters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The intravascular catheters market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides intravascular catheters market statistics, including intravascular catheters industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an intravascular catheters market share, detailed intravascular catheters market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the intravascular catheters industry. This intravascular catheters market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433431/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________