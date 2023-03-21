Reclaimed Lumber Market is Expected to Surpass USD 73.58 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030; Sustainability and cost effectiveness Make Reclaimed Lumber Market an Attractive Option

Westford USA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reclaimed Lumber market is expected to experience significant growth in North America and Asia Pacific regions. Several factors drive this growth, including Sustainability, unique character, quality, cost-effectiveness, historical significance, and cultural and artistic value. In addition, Due to its age and slow growth, reclaimed lumber is commonly regarded as having the superior quality to newly harvested wood and is less prone to issues such as shrinkage, warping, and twisting.

As per SkyQuest's latest global research findings, In the construction industry, the use of reclaimed wood for timber framing and structural applications in the construction industry is gaining popularity due to its strength, durability, and environmental sustainability. Builders and architects increasingly incorporate reclaimed lumber in large-scale commercial and industrial projects to fulfill their sustainability objectives and provide distinctive, superior-quality materials that set their projects apart.

In contemporary times, the Reclaimed Lumber market has acquired great significance due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable building materials. Reclaimed lumber, a recycled material, offers a distinctive and genuine appearance to buildings and furniture. Its appeal has grown because of its environmental advantages and capacity to enhance the charm and allure of architectural designs.

Reclaimed Lumber Flooring Segment to Drive Higher Sales as These are Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Building Practices With Longevity and Higher Durability.

As per a recent analysis, the Reclaimed Lumber Flooring segment has played a significant role in the rapid development of the Reclaimed Lumber market in 2021. This particular trend is anticipated to continue between 2022 and 2030, with the segment maintaining its dominance in the market. Reclaimed wood flooring is well-known for its exceptional durability and longevity, which outstrips that of new wood flooring. This is attributed to the wood's aging and weathering process over time. According to SkyQuest, the segment is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Based on research analysis, it is expected that North America will emerge as a leading contender in the Reclaimed Lumber market from 2022 to 2030. This can be attributed to several factors, such as a robust demand in the construction industry, established players' presence, a high awareness and demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products, and a vast availability of reclaimed wood sources. SkyQuest has indicated that the use of reclaimed lumber products is a significant trend in the construction industry, and North America's large and dynamic construction industry plays a significant role in its dominance in the reclaimed lumber market.

Infrastructure End-Use Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to its Increasing Availability.

The Infrastructure End-Use segment has emerged as the dominant player in the Reclaimed Lumber market in 2021, and it is expected to continue leading the market from 2022 to 2030. This segment's significant market share can be attributed to the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices, as well as the Need for durability, strength, and historic preservation. SkyQuest's recent analysis indicates that this end-use segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The Asia Pacific region has also become a significant force in the Reclaimed Lumber market and is projected to maintain its leading position by 2030. This growth can be attributed to several factors, such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, government initiatives to promote sustainable construction, a large population, and a growing middle class in the region. Furthermore, SkyQuest predicts that the Asia Pacific Region will demonstrate a growth rate of 6.8% CAGR during the projected period.

According to a recent report, the Reclaimed Lumber market has been thoroughly analyzed, focusing on the industry's major players. The report delves into various topics, including partnerships, acquisitions, innovative business practices, and strategies, offering valuable perspectives on important trends and significant developments in the market. Moreover, the report examines the market share of the leading segments, provides a detailed geographic breakdown, and highlights the major players in the industry who are working on innovative solutions to meet growing demand.

Key Developments in Reclaimed Lumber Market

Travel Leisure has recently reported on the Flophouze Shipping Container Hotel in Texas, USA. It has gained recognition for its distinctive architectural design and recycled container utilization, resulting in an environmentally-friendly establishment.

To enter into full development mode and enhance its national capacity and practices, USA Millwork acquired Mission Bell, a producer of architectural woodwork located in Northern California. This acquisition is expected to provide the company with access to more sophisticated skills and expertise in the field of woodworking while also expanding its geographical presence.

