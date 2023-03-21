Failure Analysis Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 20.2 Billion by 2032 Amid Widening Applications in Medical Devices and Semiconductor Industries Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global failure analysis equipment market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 9.4 billion in 2022. Over the next ten years (2022 to 2032), global failure analysis equipment sales will rise at 7.9% CAGR. By the end of 2032, the global market will cross a valuation of US$ 20.2 billion.



Semiconductor manufacturing will continue to the dominate global failure analysis equipment industry. This is due to the rising adoption of failure analysis equipment in the semiconductor sector. The target segment is likely to progress at 7.7% between 2022 and 2032.

Growing applications of failure analysis equipment across various industries will boost the market. Implementation of new rules and regulations will further elevate failure analysis equipment demand.

Failure analysis equipment is being used in industries such as oil & gas, medical devices, & semiconductor. They have become essential tools for improving product quality and reducing failure chances. This equipment helps users to get insights into the root causes of product failures.

Increasing focus on reducing manufacturing defects will fuel failure analysis equipment sales. Besides, this, growing applications of this equipment in preventive maintenance will spur growth.

In oil & gas industry, equipment such as XRF is used for chemical analysis. Hardness testers and spectrometers find applications in the metallurgy sector. Similarly, fiber visual fault locators and VFL fiber testers are used in fiber optics.

Failure analysis equipment also finds applications in the medical industry. They allow manufacturers to develop high-quality medical devices that can work seamlessly. Expansion of the medical devices industry will boost failure analysis equipment sales.

Equipment such as SEMs is used in the detection of problems in nano-tech devices. Hence, widening applications in such numerous industries will foster growth in the market.

Key Takeaways from Failure Analysis Equipment Market Report:

Global failure analysis equipment sales are set to exhibit a CAGR of 9% through 2032.

By technology, the secondary ion mass spectroscopy segment will expand at 8% CAGR.

Demand for failure analysis equipment in semiconductor manufacturing will rise at 7% CAGR.

The United States failure analysis equipment is set to expand at 8% CAGR through 2032.

Sales of failure analysis equipment in China are likely to surge at 9% CAGR through 2032.

Japan failure analysis equipment will reach US$ 1.4 billion by the end of 2032.

Failure analysis equipment demand in Korea is forecast to increase at 4% CAGR.



“Rising applications in medical device and semiconductor sectors will spur market expansion. Besides this, implementation of stringent regulations to improve product quality will fuel demand.” Says a lead Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is Winning?

Eurofins Scientific, JEOL, Ltd., Veeco Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, Bruker, Hitachi High-Technologies Europe GmbH, Tescan Orsay Holding, Oxford Instruments, and A&D Company, Ltd are leading failure analysis equipment manufacturers.

These players are focusing on expanding their product offerings by launching new failure analysis solutions. They are also using merger & acquisitions strategy to expand their footprint.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Failure analysis equipment market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the failure analysis equipment market based on equipment (scanning electron microscope SEM, transmission electron microscope TEM, focused ion beam system, and dual beam (FIB/SEM) systems), technology (focused ion beam, broad ion milling, secondary ion mass spectroscopy, energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, reactive ion etching, and chemical mechanical planarization CMP), and end use (semiconductor manufacturing, fiber optics, bio-medical and life sciences, metallurgy, nanotechnology and nano-materials, and polymers) across several regions.

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market Segmentation

By Equipment:

Scanning Electron microscope (SEM)

Transmission Electron Microscope - TEM

Focused Ion Beam System - FIB

Dual - Beam (FIB/SEM) Systems

By Technology:

Focused Ion Beam – FIB

Broad Ion Milling – BIM

Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy – SIMS

Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy – EDX

Reactive Ion Etching – RIE

Chemical Mechanical Planarization – CMP

By Application:

Semiconductors Manufacturing

Fiber Optics

Bio-Medical and Life Sciences

Metallurgy

Nanotechnology and Nano-materials

Polymers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Failure Analysis Equipment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

