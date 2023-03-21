Gene Synthesis Market Size to Cross USD 14.2 Bn by 2033 with CAGR of 23.6% | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, The global gene synthesis market stood at US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023 and the industry is expected to reach US$ 14.2 Billion by 2033. The global industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% between 2023 and 2033.



As concerns about chronic and infectious diseases grow, along with the introduction of new treatments and medicines, the demand for gene synthesis therapies and new medicines is driving the market.

Targeted therapy is a relatively new concept that is gaining a lot of attention within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Significant growth in targeted therapies combined with chemotherapy and immunotherapy is expected to occur in the next few years.

Gene Synthesis Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 Estimated Value USD 14.2 Billion by 2033 Growth Rate - CAGR 23.6% Forecast Period 2023–2033 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Method, Service Type, Application, End-User Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Format Electronic (PDF) + Excel

With the development of gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, it has become easier to manipulate DNA sequences with precision, which has led to the creation of high-quality synthetic DNA. With the development of affordable DNA sequencing technologies, it has become easier to design and verify synthetic DNA sequences.

A new era of drug discovery, biofuel development, and other products has emerged in synthetic biology with the development of new biological systems and their design of them. Increasing demand for custom DNA sequences from biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and academic research laboratories is expected to drive the gene synthesis market in the coming years. Increasing access to gene synthesis services, along with improving accuracy and affordability, are expected to drive further market growth.

The development of new energy sources, new materials, artificial organisms, DNA vaccines, and biomedicine are driving the growth of gene synthesis. A growing number of millennials in Europe and North America are interested in this cold storage business, resulting in rapid global expansion for the market. Advanced refrigerators are being introduced in these regions to give users a more real-time temperature control experience.

Synthetic biology, owing to its immense potential, is likely to become one of the most important technologies of the future. The advent of automation and artificial intelligence has made DNA sequencing and synthesis more convenient, allowing this process to become less expensive and more feasible. A rapid and cost-effective improvement in DNA synthesis has enabled scientists to develop new biofuels, bioproducts, green chemicals, specialized chemicals, and food ingredients derived from modified bacteria.

Key Findings from the Market Report

Antibody DNA synthesis to be the primary service type, expanding at a 23.7% CAGR until 2033

Additionally, gene synthesis can be used to develop novel therapeutics such as gene and cell therapies, which are becoming increasingly popular beyond traditional applications.

With the advancement in gene synthesis technologies, the market for gene synthesis is gaining traction due to the faster production of custom DNA sequences.

As personalized medicine becomes a growing trend in the marketplace, the gene synthesis industry is evolving to meet the needs of end users.

Global Gene Synthesis Products Market: Growth Drivers

Gene synthesis, due to the growing production of DNA sequences and the development of protein-functional markets, is expected to grow consistently between 2023 and 2033.

In addition to encouraging researchers to explore genetic engineering and develop groundbreaking technologies, organizations, facilitate the growth of this industry.

Increased government funding for gene development paired with increased reimbursement policies help to accelerate the market.

A new generation of scientists and engineers synthesizing and utilizing genes for future development, including long-term therapies such as targeted therapy and immunotherapy, as chronic diseases continue to increase among the general population.

A rise in oncological conditions and a desire for new innovative treatments will drive the market for gene synthesis.



Global Gene Synthesis Market: Regional Landscape

North America to lead the market for gene synthesis, backed by growing demand for evaluating gene synthesis processes and rapid research and development in genetic engineering, medicine, and biotechnology

China to be a promising landscape for gene synthesis, having documented a value CAGR worth over 25% from 2018-2022

The market in China is expected to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 1.5 billion from 2023 to 2033



Global Gene Synthesis Market: Key Players

GeneScript

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Booster Biological Technology

Twist Bioscience

ProteoGenix, Inc.

Biomatik

ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Global Gene Synthesis Market: Segmentation

Method

Solid-phase Synthesis

Chip-based Synthesis

PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis



Service Type

Antibody DNA Synthesis

Viral DNA Synthesis

Other Service Types



Application

Gene & Cell Therapy Development

Vaccine Development

Disease Diagnosis

Others

End-user

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



