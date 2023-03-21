New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433430/?utm_source=GNW

, Applied Cardiac Systems, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd., OSI Systems Inc., B-Secur, Spacelabs Healthcare and Nuubo.



The global arrhythmia monitoring devices market grew from $6.3 billion in 2022 to $6.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to grow to $9.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The arrhythmia monitoring devices market consists of sales of cardiac event monitors, loop memory monitor, patch recorder, and symptom event monitor.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Arrhythmia monitoring devices are equipment that determines the type and cause of abnormal heart rhythms.The arrhythmia monitoring devices are used to track and monitor irregular heart rhythms.



Arrhythmia is a heart condition that affects the pace or rhythm of the heartbeat.



North America was the largest region in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of arrhythmia monitoring devices are ECG, implantable monitors, holter monitors and mobile cardiac telemetry.ECG is used to detect electrical impulses generated by the heart.



An electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) is a device that measures the electrical signal from the heart to diagnose various cardiac problems.The different applications of arrhythmia monitoring devices include bradycardia, tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, ventricular fibrillation, premature contraction and other applications.



Arrhythmia monitoring devices are used by end-users including hospitals and diagnostic centers, ambulatory centers and other end users.



The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the arrhythmia monitoring devices market.Cardiovascular disease (CVD) refers to disorders that affect the heart or blood vessels.



Arrhythmia monitoring devices are used to monitor irregular heart rates, which is the primary symptom of most cardiovascular diseases.An increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases increases the need for arrhythmia monitoring devices.



Additionally, according to the Center for Disease Control and prevention, an American national public health agency, approximately 697,000 people in the US died from heart disease in 2020 which converted to almost 1 in 5 deaths. Therefore, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the arrhythmia monitoring devices market.



Technological advancements are a key trend in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market.Major companies operating in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market are integrating novel technologies such as AI, detection technologies, and others to increase accuracy and manage data efficiently.



For instance, in January 2021, SmartCardia SA, a Switzerland-based platform that combines medical wearable technology with AI, launched a cloud-based AI platform and patch for real-time patient monitoring.The AI platform performs real-time detection of significant arrhythmia episodes with cardiologist-level accuracy and is built from millions of ECG segments labelled by cardiologists and qualified cardiac technicians.



Clinicians and hospital personnel can take quick action with the data because it is accessible in real-time on a secure cloud.



In January 2021, Boston Scientific, a US-based medical device company, acquired Preventice Solutions Inc for a $1.22 billion deal. This acquisition will give Boston Scientific an edge in the fast-growing ambulatory electrocardiography market, complementing their recent entry into the implantable cardiac monitor market and supporting their strategy in cardiac diagnostics and services. Preventice Solutions Inc. is a US-based mobile health and remote monitoring solutions provider offering mobile cardiac health services and solutions such as ambulatory cardiac monitors, short and long-term Holter monitors, cardiac event monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry.



The countries covered in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The arrhythmia monitoring devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides arrhythmia monitoring devices market statistics, including arrhythmia monitoring devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an arrhythmia monitoring devices market share, detailed arrhythmia monitoring devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the arrhythmia monitoring devices industry. This arrhythmia monitoring devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

