Mushroom Market Size Report – Reach at $19.63 Billion by 2028 with 6.2% CAGR – Global Growth Analysis by The Insight Partners

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Mushroom Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, and Others), Category (Organic and Conventional), and Application (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others)”, the global mushroom market size is growing from USD 13.67 billion in 2022 to USD 19.63 billion by 2028; it is recording a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Mushroom Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Giorgio Fresh Co.; B and G FOODS INC; Banken Champignons B.V.; Monterey Mushrooms, LLC; Woodstock Foods; Bonduelle SA; Monaghan Group; WALSH MUSHROOMS GROUP; Smithy Mushrooms; and Bluff City Fungi are among the key players operating in the mushroom market. These companies have a widespread presence worldwide, which provides lucrative opportunities to the market to serve a large number of customers and expand the market.





Global Mushroom Market – Study Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 13.67 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 19.63 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 124 No. of Tables 52 No. of Charts & Figures 58 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Category, and Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





High Nutritive and Medicinal Properties Drive Global Mushroom Market Growth:

Edible mushrooms are the fleshy fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi (fungi that bear fruiting structures that are large enough to be seen with the naked eye). The edibility of mushrooms is determined by the absence of poisonous effects on humans, and desirable taste and aroma. Edible mushrooms are consumed for their nutritional value and various health benefits. Mushrooms have also been in use in folk medicines for a long. Edible mushrooms include many fungal species that are either harvested from their natural habitats or cultivated in controlled setups. Mushrooms are cultivated in at least 60 countries, with China, the US, the Netherlands, France, and Poland being the top five producers. The highest levels of mushroom and truffle per capita consumption were registered in the Netherlands in 2019. They are low in calories, and free of fats and cholesterol. They contain modest quantities of fibers; minerals and vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, and zinc; and several B vitamins, such as folate and riboflavin. Mushrooms are also high in antioxidants such as selenium (Se), ergothioneine (ERGO), and glutathione (GSH), substances that are believed to protect cells from oxidative damage. These constituents also protect consumers from chronic diseases and inflammation. Thus, the nutritive and medicinal properties of edible mushrooms fuel the growth of the mushroom market.





Mushroom Market: Segmental Overview

The mushroom market, by type , is segmented into button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, and others. The button mushroom segment held the largest market share in 2021, and the shiitake mushroom segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth of button mushrooms is attributed to the ongoing research and development activities to discover the potential of white button mushrooms in preventing cancer.

In terms of category , the mushroom market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger market share in 2021, and the organic segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The dominance of the conventional segment is credited to their affordability and availability, coupled with consistent crop yield.

The mushroom market, based on distribution channel , is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The online retail segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the convenience of shopping and product delivery. In addition, online stores offer a wide variety of products with heavy discounts.





Asia Pacific held the largest share of the mushroom market in 2021 . The market growth in the region is attributed to consumer inclination toward the consumption of nutritious food, and the increasing use of mushrooms in medicinal applications owing to their antibiotic properties. In addition, Asia Pacific is the world’s largest producer of mushrooms, with China, Japan, India, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia being the largest contributors to the overall production volumes. Such elevated production capabilities in these countries are likely to help them reduce their dependence on various trade-in dietary inserts. Consumers in Asia Pacific are increasingly choosing vegan diets sourced from, which further bolsters the demand for mushrooms in various Asian countries.









