Logistics Automation Market on an Upward Growth Trajectory, e-Commerce Expansion to Create Maximum Opportunity

London, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The transformation of conventional warehouses into automated, connected, smart warehouses through greater integration of Industry 4.0 drives the growth of logistics automation market. Surging adoption of warehouse automation technology will boost employment of logistics robots to a large extent. A new Fairfield Market Research study intends to track the growth path of global logistics automation industry over the course of near term. The initial findings of the report state that the market will benefit largely from growing integration of Industry 4.0 with logistics and warehouse robotics. “Besides higher efficiency, industrial players seek greater accuracy, resilience, rapid turnaround, productivity, and affordability. To better perform the routine high-velocity, time-critical operations, more warehouse operators will now prefer logistics automation technology,” foresees the analyst at Fairfield. The unprecedented growth of e-Commerce will play an instrumental role in market build-up.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Logistics Automation Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/logistics-automation-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Predominant usage of logistics automation technology has been in form of the automated guided vehicles or mobile AGVs. Sustained employment of these AGVs by industrial storage facilities, and warehouses is expected to drive the prominence of the AGVs segment in logistics automation market. While these robots primarily assist with storage and shipping, industry operators are keener on their adoption for the cost benefit that they offer when it comes to logistical spend. Moreover, greater inclination toward adopting mobile AGVs for a streamlined supply chain operation will further amplify the revenue contribution of this segment. Research points to several vendors in the robotics space eying a massive potential opportunity with distribution center operators.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is touted to be potentially the most profitable market for logistics automation solution providers. In addition to housing some of the world’s most populous nations, the region has also been witnessing exceptional levels of industrialization, and globalization. With investments on a constant rise, Asian markets for logistics automation will most likely flourish in the near term. Noteworthy developments in the cold chain network, booming e-Commerce expansion, and thriving trade scenes across the key Asian market spaces are expected to uplift the growth outlook of the region’s logistics automation market.

The incessant growth of warehouse automation sector also indicates a massive business opportunity for the participants of logistics automation industry in Asia Pacific. Initial research shows a substantial role of China’s economy. Government initiatives will remain crucial, says the report.

Major Participants in Global Logistics Automation Industry

Honeywell Intelligrated, TGW Logistics Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Beumer Group, Dematic, Knapp AG, Swiss log Holding AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., Vitronic Dr ING. Stein

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/logistics-automation-market/request-customization

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Logistics Automation Market:

Logistics Automation Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2019 - 2022

Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2023 - 2030

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2023 - 2030

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/logistics-automation-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk