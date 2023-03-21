The Global Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 36.73 Billion by 2032, at 13.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Optical Character Recognition Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Software, Services); by Vertical; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global optical character recognition market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 10.63 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 36.73 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 13.2% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Optical Character Recognition (OCR)? How Big is Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Optical character recognition refers to technology that discerns text in a digital image. It is frequently utilized to identify text in scanned images or documents. The rapidly rising demand for the optical character recognition market can be attributed to its usage in mechanical data entry, extraction, and processing. It decodes documents into text that can be orated to the blind or visually impaired. It also restores historic instruction magazines, newspapers, or phonebooks into formats that are searchable.

Optical character recognition technology transforms printed and tangible documents into texts that are machine-readable. It pulls out scanned papers, image-only pdf, and camera images and remodels them. OCR software pulls out letters from images and interprets them into words and then sentences and permits entry to change the indigenous text.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ABBYY

Adobe

Anyline

Microsoft Corporation

ATAPY Software

Captricity

Creaceed.

CVISION Technologies

IBM

NTT DATA

LEAD Technologies

Exper-OCR

Google

Prime Recognition

NAVER Corp.

Open Text Corporation

Key factors driving market growth

Transforming physical data into digital format to push the market

Digitalization in the workplace has rendered all procedures speedier and more attainable. As technological advancements become the norm of the day, data is becoming an important factor for development. As data is transformed into digital forms, it can be fabricated by computers and several gadgets with computing capacity making the data effortless to share, access, and store. The optical character recognition market size is expanding as firms formed before digitalization have become a standard in the business sector. They have commenced using tools such as OCR to transform physical data into digital format.

The OCR technology is also being extensively utilized for transforming particulars obtainable in text form into speech with the assistance of text-to-speech technologies, thus rendering it approachable to blind and visually impaired persons. Optical character recognition market sales are soaring as alternative requisitions of this technology involve figuring out letters at post offices and papers in law firms and courts, maintaining texts that are historical and cultural, personal identification, and rectifying invoices, orders, and other documents.

Recent trends influencing the market

Saving the time of the firms to plunge data manually into computers to drive the market

Several advantages of OCR technology have assisted firms in saving time expended on plunging into data manually in computers, amplifying work management, lessening the price of transforming documents into digital forms, and turning down manual errors, among others.

This technology also provides other advantages, such as enhanced customer service and escalated document security, greatly pushing demand across industries, including BFSI and retail. The growing concentration of cognitive solution developers on amalgamating progressive technologies to enhance preciseness is also anticipated to notably drive market growth in the near future.

Segmentation assessment

The software segment is expected to hold the largest market share

Based on type, the software segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Optical character recognition market demand is on the rise as OCR software transforms a text picture into a text format that is machine-readable. This makes it feasible to automate engagements that would, in other respects, call for manual data entry, such as document search, data extraction, and text-to-speech conversion.

The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is anticipated to dominate the market. Optical character recognition market trends include bank automated scanning of bank statements using OCR-based solutions because of the magnitude of client data and bank statements permitting prompt faultless storage and retrieval.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 36.73 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 12.02 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 13.2% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players ABBYY, Adobe Inc., Anyline GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, ATAPY Software, Captricity Inc., Creaceed S.P.R.L., CVISION Technologies, Inc., IBM, NTT DATA Corporation, LEAD Technologies, Inc., Exper-OCR, Inc., Google LLC, Prime Recognition Corporation, NAVER Corp., and Open Text Corporation Segments Covered By Type, By Vertical, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Advanced level of technology acquisition by prominent players to propel the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the largest optical character recognition market share due to the existence of prominent players with an advanced level of technology acquisition and a refined infrastructure which has spearheaded notable growth in the OCR market. Firms provide plentiful OCR solutions for varied aspirations, including desktop OCR, mobile OCR, cloud OCR, and real-time OCR.

Browse the Detail Report “Optical Character Recognition Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Software, Services); by Vertical; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/optical-character-recognition-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In January 2023, ChimpKey initiated its resources that convert PDF files into XML and EDI formats. This resource may effortlessly transform extensive volumes of PDF data into assembled forms for business performance. With this service, clients can accurately pull out data from PDF documents and transform it to XML or EDI format utilizing advanced OCR technology.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Optical Character Recognition Market report based on type, vertical, end-use and region:

By Type Outlook

Software

Services

By Vertical Outlook

Retail

BFSI

Government

Education

Transport and Logistics

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By End Use Outlook

B2B

B2C

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

