Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Strengthens International Presence in Canada’s Capital City

Dallas, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s largest barbecue concept recently opened its new and highly anticipated restaurant in Ottawa, bringing even more of the brand’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to The Great White North.

Last month, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opened its doors in Canada’s capital city and was met with overwhelming support from locals and barbecue lovers alike. As part of its Canadian expansion initiative, the Ottawa restaurant is now the brand’s fifth location in the country.

“We wanted to open a Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Ontario because we’re passionate about barbecuing at home and want to share it with our great community,” said Owners/Operators Zubair Khatri and Farzana Khatri. “There is a saying, ‘Think Local, Act Global,’ and that inspired us to serve the best barbecue in the world in our nation’s capital. Of course, we were attracted to the business model of Dickey’s, which makes us even more excited to open this franchise.”

Dickey’s newest location follows the success of multiple store openings after its Canadian debut in April of 2022.

“I was excited to help open the first Dickey’s restaurant in Ottawa and was amazed to see guests line up on opening day despite the cold weather,” said Mansoor Saeed, Dickey’s country manager for the MENA and APAC region. “Zubair and Farzana truly worked hard leading up to the opening and have proven to be outstanding ambassadors of our brand and our true barbecue smokin’ spirit. We’re proud to have them as part of the Dickey’s family.”

With its latest addition, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to move Texas-style barbecue into the international market. In addition to its expansion across Canada, Dickey’s can also be found in Botswana, Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are all optimistic about the brand and will continue to take care of the small matters as we learn daily about the nuances of our Canadian guests,” said Jim Perkins, Dickey’s Executive Vice President of International Development and Support. “We’re just getting started in Ontario, and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

