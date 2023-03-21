Aesthetic Implants Market to Reach US$ 10 Bn by 2032, North America is Expected to Dominate the Worldwide market

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aesthetic implants market size accounted for USD 4.8 billion in 2022 and growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8%, registering an incremental revenue of USD 10 Bn by 2032. Aesthetic implants are medical devices made of plastic that are inserted into the body to improve the appearance of certain features. They are typically used to enhance facial features such as the nose, chin, and cheeks, as well as breasts, buttocks, and other parts of the body. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries, technological advancements in the field of aesthetic implants, and the rising awareness about the availability of aesthetic implant procedures.

Key Takeaway:

By Implant Type, the breast implant segment is estimated to be the fastest-expanding segment among all types. The growing choices of women to improve their attractiveness (physically) are upraising breast implant demand.

Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity and the increasing acceptance of aesthetic implant surgeries among the youth population are some of the other factors driving the growth of the global aesthetic implant market. However, the high cost of aesthetic implant surgeries and potential risks associated with the procedures may restrain the development of the global aesthetic implant market. Additionally, the lack of skilled professionals and the stringent regulatory framework for approving aesthetic implants are expected to hamper the market growth to some extent.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Aesthetic Implants Market?

Several factors can affect the growth of the global aesthetic implant market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures: There is a growing demand for invasive aesthetic procedures, such as injectables, laser treatments, and implants, as they require minimal downtime and offer quick results.

There is a growing demand for invasive aesthetic procedures, such as injectables, laser treatments, and implants, as they require minimal downtime and offer quick results. Growing aesthetic awareness among people: People are becoming more aware of the need to look their best and are increasingly opting for aesthetic treatments. This promotes the adoption of aesthetic implants.

People are becoming more aware of the need to look their best and are increasingly opting for aesthetic treatments. This promotes the adoption of aesthetic implants. Technological advancements in aesthetic implants: The development of technologically advanced aesthetic implants, such as 3D printed implants and advanced biocompatible materials, is driving the market's growth.

The development of technologically advanced aesthetic implants, such as 3D printed implants and advanced biocompatible materials, is driving the market's growth. Rise in the aging population: The aging population is more likely to opt for aesthetic implants as they are more likely to have skin laxity and wrinkles. This is driving the growth of the market.

The aging population is more likely to opt for aesthetic implants as they are more likely to have skin laxity and wrinkles. This is driving the growth of the market. Increasing disposable income: The rise in disposable incomes of people in developing countries enables them to afford aesthetic treatments, which is driving the market's growth.

Top Trends in the Global Aesthetic Implant Market

The global market for aesthetic implants is growing, driven by trends such as rapid economic growth, improved medical infrastructure, increasing prevalence of tooth deformities, congenital face disorders, and the availability of minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries. These procedures are increasingly being used for laceration repair, hand surgery, tumor removal, scar revision, and breast reconstruction and are further being promoted by healthcare agencies and governing bodies. For example, the Plastic Surgery Foundation and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons fund the Breast Reconstructive Awareness Campaign to provide guidance and information to women after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Market Growth

The global aesthetic implants market is a rapidly growing sector of the healthcare industry with a significant potential for gain. The rising infrastructure, economic growth, and spending ability generate global demand for the aesthetic implant market. Moreover, the increasing investment in research and development of aesthetic implant-related products, the growing focus on homecare settings, and the rising acceptance of advanced skin care products are expected to provide significant opportunities for the global aesthetic implant market.

Regional Analysis

The global Aesthetic Implants market is segmented into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global aesthetic implants during the forecast period, and the market is owing to the presence of a well-established medical device manufacturing industry. Additionally, the continuously increasing geriatric population, growing demand for aesthetic procedures, and high disposable income of people in this region are some of the major factors driving the growth of the aesthetic implants market in the North American region. The aesthetic implants market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of aesthetic procedures in countries such as India, China, and South Korea. Additionally, the rapidly growing population in this region is expected to boost the demand for aesthetic procedures, which is further expected to propel the growth of the aesthetic implants market in the Asia Pacific. In Europe, the aesthetic implant market is projected to expand owing to the large number of plastic surgery in the United Kingdom U.K. demand for breast and facial implants, rising social media influence, and new product introduction.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Mentor Worldwide LLC, Allergan (AbbVie Inc.), Sientra, Inc., GC Aesthetics Plc, Institut Straumann AG, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.8 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 10 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.8% North America Revenue Share 34.8% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global aesthetic implant market is driven by a number of factors. The rising global prevalence of cosmetic surgeries is a significant driver for the market. There is an increasing demand for good treatment options required to look physically attractive, especially those belonging to the community of elite groups willing to spend more, contributing to the rising awareness for aesthetic implants. Additionally, increasing investment in research and development for new and more effective treatments is another driving factor for the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness of social media is driving the market. Finally, the growing elderly population and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions, such as dental disease, are also expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Market Restraints

The major restraints of the global aesthetic implants market such as high cost of implants, increasing risk of infection, and late weak reimbursement scenario. The high cost of aesthetic implants is a major factor restraining the growth of aesthetic implants. Moreover, the presence of a wide range of substitutes, such as non-surgical procedures, is also hindering market development. In addition, the high risk of complications related to aesthetic implants, such as infection, allergic reactions, and implant rejection, also decreased the market's growth. At last, the reimbursement scenario for aesthetic implants is weak in most countries, which is further restraining the development of the market.

Market Opportunities

In addition, The market opportunity for global aesthetic implants lies in developing a novel and effective product that can increase the reviews of patients. Currently, Implants made up of metal, biological materials, and ceramic materials are widely utilized to resolve defects and improve appearance caused due to congenital disorders and significant accidents. At the moment, these implants are obtaining a core position around the world on account of the rising supremacy of Social media and growing consciousness among individuals regarding physical appearance. Overall, the global market for aesthetic implants presents a significant opportunity for growth. With the development of novel treatments and the rising prevalence of these products, this healthcare sector has immense potential for gain.

Report Segmentation of the Global Aesthetic Implant Market

Implant Type Insight

The global aesthetic implant market is segmented into breast implants, dental implants, facial implants, and other implant types. The breast implant segment dominates the global aesthetic implant market due to women's growing choices to improve their physical attractiveness, which directly up-raising the breast implant segment dominated throughout the forecast period. The increasing need for breast implants is because they are pre-owned to regain shape or large the volume and appearance of female breasts. On the other hand, the dental implant segment is anticipated to rise in the projection period due to the increasing need for tooth replacements, high awareness among individuals suffering from dental disorders, and rising insights into prosthetics. Facial Implants are known to provide shape to the different parts of the human face (jaw, forehead, chick bones, lips, chin, temples, and nasal dorsal). These implants give the shape and features as a requirement of the patient. This technology is rapidly growing as upcoming generational development.

Gender Type Insight

The global aesthetic implant market can be segmented by gender type into male and female. Based on gender type, the female segment upholds the largest market share over the forecast period. Breast implants and facial surgeries are generally used in females for enhancement and to meet society's criteria of being a perfect body appearance. Next to females, the male aesthetic implant holds the second largest market share for the increasing acceptance of abdominal or pectoral implantation surgery for an attractive look and an endorsement of testicular implants

Material Type Insight

Based on material type market is divided into metals, ceramic, polymer, and biological materials. Metals segments such as titanium and stainless steel are used in aesthetic implants. These materials are strong and durable and can be used in a variety of applications. The dominance of the metal segment was noted in the past two years to account for the majority shareholding of the aesthetic implants market. They are also resistant to corrosion and wear, making them ideal for long-term use. Ceramics materials are used in aesthetic implants because they can be molded into any desired shape. They are also lightweight and have a high degree of biocompatibility, making them well-suited for use in aesthetic implants. After the ceramic, the polymers are used in aesthetic implants because they are lightweight and flexible in nature. They can also be easily molded into any desired shape, making them ideal for use in aesthetic implants. At last biological materials, such as collagen and hyaluronic acid, are also used in aesthetic implants. These natural and biocompatible materials make them well-suited for aesthetic implant use.

End-User Insight

On the basis of end-user analysis, the global aesthetic implant market can be divided into hospitals and specialty clinics. Hospitals are the largest segment of the global aesthetic implant market, accounting for the majority of sales. Hospitals provide a variety of advanced technologies and the availability of highly qualified and experienced surgeons. Online pharmacies provide convenience to consumers, as they can purchase medications without having to visit a physical store. The specialty clinics segment is anticipated to highlight extensive growth in the forecast period due to the high number of cosmetic specialty surgeons and increasing density of specialty clinics, which ultimately expand ultimately expanding the sales of implants.

Market Segmentation

Based on Implant Type

Breast Implants

Dental Implants

Facial Implants

Other Implant Types

Based on Gender Type

Female

Male

Based on End-User

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Based on the Material Type

Metals

Ceramic

Polymer

Biological Materials

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include,

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Allergen (AbbVie Inc.)

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics plc

Institut Straumann AG

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

3M Company Company Profile

Other Key Players.

The recent development of the Global Aesthetic Implant Market

Key players in the global aesthetic implant market are focusing on the development of novel techniques to improve appearance more effectively.

In July 2022 Sientra Inc. announced that the Low Profile Projection Breast Implant was approved by the United States Food Drug Administration to be used for breast augmentation for women over 22 years of age. Years of age All ages are choosing breast surgery.

The United States Food and Drug Administration approved the product MENTOR MemoryGel BOOSTTM Breast Implant to enhance breast size in women which at least complete least 22 years of age and those who choose breast reconstruction.

