EPSO-G announces the audited financial statements and annual report for the year 2022

English Lithuanian

EPSO-G announces Company's financial statements, annual report and independent audit report for the year ending on December 31, 2022.

Main audited financial indicators for 2022:

- Revenue: EUR 590 million (in 2021 EUR 362.9 million)

- EBITDA: EUR -11.3 million (in 2021 EUR 79.6 million)

- Net profit: EUR -42.5 million EUR, (in 2021 EUR 39.8 million)

- Adjusted EBITDA: EUR 63.4 million, (in 2021 EUR 65.2 million)

- Adjusted net profit: EUR 21.4 million (in 2021 EUR 27.8 million)

The Company's financial report, annual report and independent audit report are attached.

More information:

Antanas Bubnelis, Head of Communication

Tel. 8 699 23404, e-mail mail antanas.bubnelis@epsog.lt

Attachment