New CEO Takes the Helm at Stella Glass Hardware

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big changes are ahead for Stella Custom Glass Hardware . After 20 years at the helm of this Canadian owned and operated company, founder and former CEO Roy Lamont is moving into an advisory role, to allow for a new face of leadership at Stella.

Adam Stephenson has been making significant changes and contributions since he joined Stella Custom Glass Hardware five years ago. As a professional engineer, his focus has been on technological advancement; some examples have been the implementation of a company-wide ERP program, and 3D modeling capabilities to better serve architects and glaziers.



For the past 18 months, Stephenson has been transitioning to this new role. Now as the CEO of the company, he is looking for bold new ways to bring large scale projects to life, designing unique engineered solutions for customers across North America.

“I’m excited for this new challenge to elevate the playing field for Stella. We are looking at bigger projects across North America where we can utilize our complete designed solutions to come up with new ways to utilize glass, hardware and even other materials into iconic architecture,” said Stephenson.

Lamont will be staying on as a concept advisor, using his expertise and knowledge to empower architects to transform their design vision into reality.

“After 20 years, I’m looking forward to having more time with my family and travelling. I founded Stella to bring the forward-thinking glass designs I was seeing in other major regions around the world to North America. It’s taken a long time to find the right person to continue this vision and push Stella in new directions. I am confident that Adam is the right person to lead Stella into its next phase,” said Lamont.

Stephenson was officially appointed CEO on February 1st, 2023.

Images available upon request.

About Stella Glass Hardware

Canadian-owned and operated since 2001, Stella’s unique engineered designs are formed with collaborative approach as they create, manufacture and supply solutions. Stella’s in-house team of designers and engineers pride themselves on honouring the architect’s design intent while creating a constructible reality.

From their specialized oversized VUE glass doors, to standard hardware, Stella’s solutions are trusted to create the remarkable with their structural integrity, refined aesthetics, and ease of install.

Stella’s projects can be found across North America with notable examples at the award-winning Vancouver International Airport (Indoor Forest – the centrepiece of the newest International Terminal), Phase One & Two of Ottawa’s Confederation LRT Line, and prestigious post-secondary applications in California, among others. Contact the Stella Glass Hardware team for your glass designed solution today.