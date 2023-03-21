MEDIA ADVISORY: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada deploys virtual reality (VR) in a variety of its services

English French

MONTREAL, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada is among the first health network institutions to scale up virtual reality (VR). Media are invited to discover why virtual reality (VR) is now an integral part of care processes. During the event, guests will hear testimonials from patients and their families, and have the opportunity to experience this interactive technology firsthand.



WHO:

Jacques Boissonneault , Administrator, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

, Administrator, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada Dr. Reggie Hamdy , Orthopaedic Surgeon leading the Virtual Reality project

, Orthopaedic Surgeon leading the Virtual Reality project Dr. Argerie Tsimicalis , Principal Investigator

, Principal Investigator Kelly Thorstad, Director of Nursing and Patient Services

Also in attendance: Dr. Jean-Simon Fortin, CEO of Paperplane Therapeutics.

Patients and parents:

Alab , 10 years old, together with his mother, Joanne

, 10 years old, together with his mother, Joanne Ella, 12 years old, with her father, Norm

WHAT: Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada conducted a four-year research program that confirmed the effectiveness of virtual reality in reducing pain and anxiety in patients when integrated with best medical practices. To watch/download video: https://youtu.be/axaVNiY-ns0 or https://vimeo.com/804357216

With thanks to Investissement Québec and its partnership with Paperplane Therapeutics, the hospital has been gradually adopting VR to provide comfort to children during medical procedures.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada, 1003 boul. Décarie, Montréal, Québec

H4A 0A9

Parking: Go to underground parking level P-3 and park close to section 100. When you enter the hospital from the underground parking, you’ll be in the museum on level SS2. Take the elevator to the ground floor (RC). Bring your white parking ticket with you and we’ll exchange it for a pink ticket (free parking) when you register as a media representative.

Information

Laure Moureaux, Communications Advisor, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

