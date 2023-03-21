Aircraft Line Maintenance Market is Projected to Surpass USD 28.53 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2022 to 2028; Increasing Strict Regulations Regarding Aircraft Maintenance and Safety to Support Market Growth

Westford, USA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the aircraft line maintenance market due to several factors contributing to its growth. One of the primary drivers of this trend is the increasing production of commercial aircraft, creating a demand for maintenance services. In addition, the rise of air travel and international trade has also contributed to the market's growth. As more people travel by air, the demand for aircraft maintenance services increases. This current trend is projected to continue as more countries seek to develop their air travel infrastructure and as international trade grows. In addition, technological advancements have led to the development of sophisticated analytical systems that enable more efficient and effective maintenance practices.

According to global research by SkyQuest, the electric aircraft industry is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to surpass a market size of USD 29.79 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 15.4%. These figures indicate a promising future for the electric aircraft industry, and as a result, the aircraft line maintenance market is poised to benefit from lucrative opportunities. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of electric aircraft is expected to drive the demand for aircraft line maintenance services, as these aircraft require specialized maintenance and repair services.

Aircraft line maintenance is essential to the overall maintenance program for airlines and aircraft operators. By identifying and addressing issues early, maintenance personnel can prevent more significant problems from developing, which can result in costly repairs and downtime. Regular line maintenance can also help extend an aircraft's life, reducing the need for expensive replacement components or even entire aircraft.

Prominent Players in Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

ANA Line Maintenance Technics Co., Ltd.

STS Aviation Maintenance Ltd.

Nayak Aero

Avia Solutions Group

British Airways

Ameco

United Airlines, Inc.

BCT Aviation Maintenance Ltd.

SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd.

Turkish Airlines

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

SR Technics

Routine Checks Segment to Attain High Growth as These are Relatively Less Time-Consuming and Less Expensive Compared to Other Maintenance Services

According to the latest research, the routine checks segment has dominated the aircraft line maintenance market, accounting for most of the overall share in 2021. The growth of the routine checks segment can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for air travel and the need for more frequent maintenance checks to keep up with the high volume of flights. Additionally, technological advancements have made routine checks more efficient and effective, further driving growth in this area. As a result, SkyQuest predicts that the routine checks segment will continue gaining traction from 2022 to 2028.

The North American region has emerged as a dominant player in the aircraft line maintenance market and has maintained its leading position in 2021. It can be driven by various factors, such as major aircraft manufacturers' presence, the aviation industry's growth, and the increasing demand for air travel. Looking ahead, North America is predicted to continue to maintain its leading position in the market by 2028. This can be pushed to factors such as ongoing investments in the aviation industry, the adoption of advanced technologies, and the focus on improving safety standards.

Component Replacement & Rigging Service Segment to Drive Traction due to OEM Mandates and High Profitability Prospects

The aircraft line maintenance market witnessed a dominant performance from the component replacements and rigging service segment in 2021. This segment's crucial role in ensuring aircraft's safe and efficient functioning made it a top priority for airlines and maintenance providers. As per the research conducted by SkyQuest, this segment is expected to continue its impressive growth trajectory from 2022 to 2028. The component replacements and rigging service segment involves the replacement and repair of various components of an aircraft, such as engines, landing gear, avionics, and electrical systems.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region saw a significant surge in demand for aircraft line maintenance services, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in the aviation industry. The regional growth can be driven by the region's rising number of air travelers and the increasing demand for air travel, both for leisure and business purposes. As a result, the aircraft line maintenance market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness continued growth and expansion over the next few years, with projections indicating a swift rise by 2028. This growth will likely be driven by factors such as expanding air travel infrastructure, increasing investments in aircraft maintenance and repair facilities, and the rising number of aircraft in the region.

The aviation industry has been witnessing remarkable growth in recent years, and the aircraft line maintenance market has emerged as a significant player in various sectors. As per the latest research report by SkyQuest, this market has expanded rapidly, and the report offers valuable insights into its size, market share, and major players. This information is essential for investors who want to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The report offers a comprehensive market view with reliable and accurate data, including the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Developments in Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

Panasonic Avionics, a supplier of in-flight entertainment systems, has announced plans to establish a new design center in India. The center will be focused on developing next-generation technology solutions for the aviation industry. The center will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. It will leverage the latest technologies to design and develop products that cater to the evolving needs of the aviation industry.

Rolls Royce Holding Plc, the British multinational engineering company, recently announced an exciting announcement. They have partnered with Air China, the country's flag carrier, to establish a fifty-fifty joint venture. The partnership aims to offer maintenance, repair, and overhaul services at a new state-of-the-art facility in Beijing, China.

Delta TechOps, a prominent division of airlines known for providing MRO services, has recently announced that they have signed a CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) to offer support for LEAP-1B engines. As a result of this agreement, Delta TechOps will provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for the LEAP-1B engines, which are considered one of the most advanced and efficient engines in the world.

Key Questions Answered in Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Report

How can companies tailor their marketing strategies to effectively engage their target audience, and what factors should be considered during this process?

In which market segments and regions are companies expected to experience the highest growth in the upcoming forecast period, and what are the primary drivers of this growth?

What are the effective practices for conducting effective market research, and how can companies leverage them to identify emerging trends and new opportunities in their industry?

What are some key challenges that players may face in preparing for and mitigating the impact of unexpected challenges, and how can these be addressed?

