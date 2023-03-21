Nymox Announces Appointment of Christopher R. Riley as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher R. Riley as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Nymox. Mr. Riley is a globally experienced executive and entrepreneur with many notable successes and has held major positions in large well known corporations. He was CFO for Frito-Lay Australia where he was in charge of the snack food division, and during his tenure he was key executive responsible for the re-engineering of its distribution system. Mr. Riley served as CEO of PepsiCo Australia, where during his tenure revenue increased from $185MM to $265MM and market share increased by 12% within his first year. Mr. Riley has a BSc and received his MSc from Cranfield University (UK).



Dr. Paul Averback, President & CEO of Nymox stated, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Chris as part of our management team. He has experience with small as well as large companies, has a science background, and he is very familiar with Nymox's structure and the Company's potential. Chris is a seasoned pro with the kind of real world business experience and qualifications that make him very much the CFO that our shareholders expect for this important position moving forward with Nymox.”

About NYMOZARFEX (TM) (Fexapotide)

Nymox has recently submitted its Market Approval Application (MAA) for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, prostate enlargement (BPH), in middle aged and elderly men, one of the most common disorders in the world. Better treatments for BPH are an unmet medical need and Nymox's NYMOZARFEX (TM) is a first-in-class treatment with long-term benefits and none of the intolerable or very annoying side effects of conventional pills and surgery. The MAA was accepted for review by the authorities in Denmark and is currently being reviewed.

Nymox expects to announce further submissions in the near future and will report on news at the appropriate times.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox's regulatory filings, Nymox's substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox's commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox's current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and its Quarterly Reports.