Orthodontics Market to be Worth $29.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Orthodontics Market by Product (Clear Braces, Fixed Braces {Brackets, wires [Nickel, Titanium] Anchorage, Ligatures}, Bonding, Adhesives, Springs, Tubes, Bands) Patient (Teen, Adult) End User (Hospital, Clinics, Research) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the orthodontics market is projected to reach $29.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Malocclusion is a condition where the upper and lower teeth are misaligned, or the jaw size is small compared to the size of the teeth. This condition can lead to improper chewing movements, difficulty in speaking, and an unaesthetic appearance. Orthodontic treatments are used to treat malocclusion and align the teeth with the help of fixed braces or removable braces, to improve the bite, appearance, and overall health of an individual's smile. Therefore, the high prevalence of malocclusion, the increasing adoption of digital technologies for orthodontic treatments, and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry drive the growth of the orthodontics market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Orthodontics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the healthcare systems drastically, including dental care practices. It created uncertainties among dental professionals globally. The pandemic impacted dental care professionals compelling them to take extreme caution to avoid spreading the infection.

Dental care professionals are at a high risk of infecting and transmitting COVID-19 due to the nature of dental procedures, which require proximity to patients. Furthermore, most dental procedures use high-velocity ultrasound equipment that emits aerosols into the air, posing an increased risk of spreading the infection in the treatment room. Moreover, travel restrictions and isolation protocols were imposed by authorities to curb the spread of the virus, which led many people to cancel or postpone their dental appointments.

Furthermore, in March 2020, the American Dental Association (ADA) advised dental practitioners to postpone elective dental procedures and provide only emergency dental services. Even in emergencies, strict infection control protocols were implemented to ensure a safe environment to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The limited dental activities during the pandemic affected the dental industry, including adopting orthodontic procedures. However, the market is recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

The orthodontics market is segmented based on product (removable braces {clear aligners and retainers}, fixed braces {brackets [metal brackets and aesthetic brackets], archwires [stainless steel, nickel titanium, beta titanium, and other archwires], anchorage appliances, ligatures}, other orthodontic products {bands & buccal tubes, bonding & adhesives, wire accessories & springs, other accessories}), patient (children & teens and adults), end user (dental clinics & hospitals, dental laboratories, and research institutes) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, in 2023, the fixed braces segment is expected to account for the largest share of the orthodontics market. This segment is further sub segmented into brackets, arch wires, anchorage appliances, and ligatures. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of malocclusion and the lower cost of fixed braces compared to removable braces. However, the removable braces segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The removable braces segment is further subsegmented into clear aligners and retainers. Clear aligners have several advantages over fixed braces, including easy teeth cleaning and reduced risk of periodontal disease.

Based on patient type, the children & teens segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high prevalence of malocclusion in children and the growing focus of teen and adolescent populations on improving dental aesthetics are the factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the dental clinics & hospitals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing consolidation of dental practices and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for orthodontic procedures by dental clinics drive the growth of this segment. Orthodontic professionals are adopting technologies such as intra-oral scanners, 3D facial scanners, 3D printing, and robotic archwires in their practices. These technologies reduce patient discomfort and improve the accuracy & precision of orthodontic treatments.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the orthodontics market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, in 2023, the U.S. is expected to be the largest market in North America. High healthcare spending, high disposable incomes, trends of aesthetic self-appearance in teen and adolescent populations, and dental awareness contribute to the large share of this market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of malocclusion in Asia-Pacific, the growing awareness of advanced orthodontic treatments, the rising healthcare spending, and the growing dental tourism in the region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by major market players between 2020 and 2023. During 2020–2023, the Orthodontics market witnessed several product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions.

The key players operating in the orthodontics market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.), Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (US), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US) Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), Angelalign Technology Inc (China), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (U.S.), and Geniova Technologies, S.L (Spain).

Scope of the Report:

Orthodontics Market, by Product

Removable Braces Clear Aligners Retainers

Fixed Braces Brackets Metal Brackets Aesthetic Brackets Archwires Stainless Steel Nickel Titanium Beta Titanium Other Archwires



Note: Other archwires include cobalt-chromium-nickel and gold alloy wires

Anchorage Appliances Ligatures

Other Orthodontic Products Bands & Buccal Tubes Bonding & Adhesives Wire Accessories & Springs Other Accessories



Note: Other Accessories include adhesive & bonding accessories, polishing brushes, trays, files, burs, and tubes.

Orthodontics Market, by Patient Type

Children & Teens

Adults

Orthodontics Market, by End User

Dental Clinics & Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Research Institutes

Orthodontics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Thailand Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATM)

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)



