Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2023

The global blood group typing market grew from $2.4 billion in 2022 to $2.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The blood group typing market is expected to grow to $4.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.



The blood group typing market consists of sale of serology reagents, gel systems, lateral flow rapid technology, and blood group genotyping products.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Blood group typing is a method that tells the type of blood a person has, and it is done so that a person can safely donate blood or receive a blood transfusion.



North America was the largest region in the blood group typing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the blood group typing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of blood group typing are antibody screening, cross-matching tests, ABO tests, antigen typing and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing.The antibody screening tests are performed in a clinical laboratory or blood bank is done to detect the presence of unexpected antibodies, like alloantibodies in the serum to antigens of the non-ABO blood group system.



Cross-matching tests are performed before a blood transfusion as part of blood compatibility testing.Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing is a kind of genetic test used to identify certain individual variations or proteins in the immune system, it is often used to match patients and donors for bone marrow or cord blood transplants.



ABO tests are done to evaluate the blood type of a person out of four types, which are A, B, AB, or O.Antigen tests are immunoassays that are used to detect the presence of a specific viral antigen and are commonly used in the diagnosis of respiratory pathogens, including influenza viruses and respiratory syncytial virus.



The products that are used for blood group typing are instruments, reagents and kits and techniques that are used are serology tests, and molecular tests. Blood group typing is used in hospital-based laboratories, independent laboratories and blood banks.



The increasing number of blood donations and transfusions drove the blood group typing market during the historic period.Different non-profit organizations, government organizations and other agencies are emphasizing the importance of blood donations and transfusions and spreading awareness through various campaigns.



An increase in blood donations increased the demand for blood group typing so that the donor can know what type of blood they have. For instance, according to a report by WHO in 2022, in high-income nations, which are home to 16% of the world’s population, blood donations account for 40% of the 118.5 million donations that are made worldwide. Moreover, children under the age of five receive up to 54% of blood transfusions in low-income nations, compared to patients over 60 who receive up to 76% of transfusions in high-income countries. The increase in the number of blood donations and transfusions thereby contributed to the growth of the blood typing market.



Technological advancements such as automated technologies for blood typing gaining traction in the blood group typing market.Major companies in the market are focusing on introducing new types of tests based on innovative techniques that offer results in low turn-around time, with improved accuracy and efficiency.



In September 2021, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a US-based in vitro diagnostics company, launched Immediate Spin Crossmatch (ISXM).ISXM is a serological test used in blood transfusions to identify ABO blood type mismatch between donor red blood cells and receiver serum or plasma.



This new menu feature expands Ortho’s complete automated testing offering with the addition of ISXM.



In October 2020, Calibre Scientific, a provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments?and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial and biopharmaceutical communities, acquired Lorne Laboratories for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will support the Calibre diagnostics division and expand the expertise of the company.



Lorne Laboratories is a speciality manufacturer of blood grouping reagents and diagnostic test kits.



The countries covered in the blood group typing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The blood group typing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides blood group typing market statistics, including blood group typing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a blood group typing market share, detailed blood group typing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the blood group typing industry. This blood group typing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

