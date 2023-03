New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital X-ray Devices Global Market Report 2023: Ukraine-Russia War" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433353/?utm_source=GNW

The global digital x-ray devices market grew from $10 billion in 2022 to $10.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The digital x-ray devices market is expected to grow to $15.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The digital x-ray devices market consists of the sales of intraoral x-ray sensors, digital panoramic x-rays, dental cone beam systems, and phosphor plate x-ray systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Digital X-ray devices are digital sensors that are used to image the human body instead of traditional photographic films. These are used for instant diagnostic imaging.



North America was the largest region in the digital X-ray devices market in 2022 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital X-ray devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main technologies of digital X-ray include direct radiography and computed radiography.Direct digital radiography (DDR) refers to direct digital registration of the image at the detector with no intermediate processing step required to obtain the digital signals as in computed radiography (CR).



Digital X-ray devices are of various portability including handheld systems, portable x-ray systems, mobile x-ray systems, floor-to-ceiling mounted systems, ceiling-mounted systems, and fixed digital x-ray systems.Digital X-ray devices are used for applications such as general radiography, chest imaging applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular imaging, other general radiography applications, dental applications, mammography, cancer, and fluoroscopy.



These are used by end-users including hospitals, diagnostic centers, and dental care centers.



The rising number of road accident cases is expected to propel the growth of the digital X-ray devices market over the coming years.A road accident is defined as the patients following a motor vehicle crash meeting Vittel criteria for the severity of the trauma that opens up new demand for Digital X-ray Devices.



For instance, according to the US federal government road fatalities spiked in the first half of 2021, the largest increase ever recorded in its reporting system’s history during a six-month period. More than 20,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes on U.S. roads, a nearly 20% increase from the same period in 2020. Therefore, a rising number of road accidents cases drives the digital X-ray devices market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital X-ray devices market.Integration of AI provides an opportunity for use of digital X-ray devices in various applications.



Artificial intelligence is used to engineer digital X-ray devices to detect coefficients and reduce diagnostic errors. For instance, in January 2020 Nanox, an innovative medical imaging technology company, developed a cloud-based software that will be designed to provide an end-to-end medical imaging service including, radiologist matching, online and offline diagnostics review and annotation, connectivity to diagnostic assistive artificial intelligence systems, billing and reporting that help the digital X-ray devices market grow worldwide.



In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers, a German medical device company acquired Varian for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, both the firms aim at securing a position in the cancer care and healthcare system.



Moreover, they’re building a strong and reliable partner capable of assisting clients and patients throughout the cancer care continuum and across all key therapeutic routes. Varian is a UK-based x-ray devices manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the digital x-ray devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



