Western Europe Pay TV Market Report 2023: IPTV will Surpass Satellite TV in 2025 to Become the Most Lucrative Platform with Pay TV Revenues Declining by $5 Billion Between 2022-2028

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western European pay TV revenues will decline by nearly $5 billion between 2022 and 2028 to $22 billion - down by 18%. The pay TV subscriber count will drop by 7%, so revenues will fall faster - revealing lower TV ARPUs and less emphasis on TV from the operators.

Pay TV revenues will fall in every country in the region except Malta between 2022 and 2028. The UK and France will each decline by $1 billion.

IPTV revenues overtook digital cable in 2022. IPTV will surpass satellite TV in 2025 to become the most lucrative platform.

Satellite TV will lose $3 billion between 2022 and 2028. Satellite TV subscribers are converting to platforms that offer broadband connections.

110-page PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 68-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 18 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform

