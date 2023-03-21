Human Microbiome Market Growth Analysis – Reach $2921 Million by 2028 at 22.2% CAGR – Global Report 2021-2028 by The Insight Partners

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners, “ Human Microbiome Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Probiotics, Foods, Prebiotics, Medical Foods, Diagnostic Device, Drugs and Supplements), Disease (Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders, and Others) and Application (Therapeutics and Diagnostics) and Geography”, the global human microbiome market is estimated to reach $2,921.68 million by 2028 with 22.2% during 2021–2028, it was valued $718.95 million in 2021. The probiotics segment is expected to lead the market in 2021 with a share of 24.71%.





Global Human Microbiome Market Insights: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Rebiotix Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Synthetic Biologics, Inc., DuPont, MaaT Pharma, Eligo Bioscience, Merck & Co., Inc, AOBiome LLC, Kaleido; and Seres Therapeutics are among the key companies operating in the human microbiome market. Leading players are focusing on the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of other companies for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In July 2021 , Seres Therapeutics, Inc. and Nestlé Health Science entered into commercialization license agreement to jointly commercialize SER-109, Seres’ investigational oral microbiome therapeutic for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), in the US and Canada.

In June 2021 , MaaT Pharma received Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) approval to proceed with the phase 1b trial cohort study for testing the capsule formulation of microbiome ecosystem therapy.





Patient Interactions with Lab Organization s Fuels Global Human Microbiome Market Growth:

As the human microbiome industry is growing in the coming years and the number of applications expands, new markets are emerging that use that human microbiome in different ways. Emerging markets in developing countries hold significant opportunities for the business expansion of major players. Most of the market players focusing on the emerging markets in Asia Pacific due to an increase in the prevalence of various diseases in the region. In June 2017, the Indian Human Microbiome Project was launched in the northeastern region for supporting the discovery of new drugs and pharmaceuticals. The project also provides new understanding on the mutual relationship between humans and associated microbial flora. Due to existing rates of currency exchange and several other factors, treatments in India are cheaper than other foreign countries.





North America is expected to hold the largest share of the human microbiome market in 2021 . Its dominance in the global market is ascribed to the high concentration of market players in the US and Canada, surge in the number of conferences and meetings, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In February 2018, the 3rd Annual North America Microbiome Congress was held in San Diego by Kisaco Research, with a major focus on the gut, lung, oral, skin, and vaginal microbiome niches; it provided latest insights on microbiome research, clinical trials, and collaborative partnerships.





Global Human Microbiome Market – Report Scope:

Growth rate CAGR of 22.2% from 2021-2028 Market Size Value in USD 718.95 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 2,921.68 Million by 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 188 No. of Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Disease, Application and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Global Human Microbiome Market: Segmental Overview

Based on application , the human microbiome market is segmented into segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. The therapeutics segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Surge in digestive issues, increase in drug-related side-effects, and development of therapies for chronic diseases such as cancer are among the factors that are likely to propel the growth of the market for the therapeutics segment during the forecast period.

Based on product , the human microbiome market is segmented into foods, medical foods, probiotics, prebiotics, drugs, diagnostic devices, and supplements. The probiotics segment is expected to lead the market in 2021 with a share of 24.71%. Based on disease, the human microbiome market is segmented into diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disorders, obesity, mental disorders, and other diseases. The obesity segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the diabetes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. The therapeutics segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market in 2021, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.





