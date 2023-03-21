English Danish

Nørresundby, Denmark, 21 March 2023

Announcement no. 11/2023









Articles of Association for RTX A/S as adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 26 January 2023 and finally adopted at the extraordinary general meeting on 10 March 2023 (cf. company announcement 10/2023) has been registered and published. The Articles of Association are available at the company’s website www.rtx.dk under: Governance => Articles of Association.

Questions and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00

