Global Lysine Market Expected to Reach US$ 15,523.2 Million by 2031, with 2,937.8 thousand tons Produced in 2022, According to Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysine, an essential amino acid, has seen a growing demand in recent years due to its numerous applications, particularly in the animal feed and pharmaceutical industries. The demand and supply dynamics of the global lysine market are driven by factors such as the growing population, increasing demand for protein-rich diets, and the need for more efficient and sustainable livestock production. To cater to this demand, lysine producers are investing in capacity expansion and innovative production technologies to improve yield and reduce production costs.

The global production capacity for lysine has been steadily expanding to meet the rising demand. China is currently the largest producer and exporter of lysine, accounting for more than 60% of the global production. Other major producers of lysine include the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The production of lysine is mainly done through microbial fermentation, using strains of bacteria such as Corynebacterium glutamicum and Escherichia coli., with several key players such as Ajinomoto, Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), and CJ CheilJedang driving the expansion of lysine production facilities.

Feed Grade to Dominate Global Lysine Market with Over 90% Revenue Share to Boost Meat Production

The use of lysine in animal feed has become increasingly important in recent years, as farmers seek to optimize animal growth and health while reducing the use of antibiotics and other growth-promoting agents. Lysine is often added to animal feed as a supplement to ensure that animals receive sufficient amounts of this essential amino acid. As per Astute Analytica, the largest consumer of lysine market is the animal feed industry, where it is predominantly used as a supplement for swine and poultry diets to improve growth performance and feed efficiency. The rising demand for meat and poultry products globally has contributed to the increasing demand for lysine in animal feed. For instance, according to a report by the FAO, global meat production in 2021 was estimated at 338 million metric tons (MT), up from 324 million MT in 2015.

The report states that the main meat-producing countries are China, the United States, Brazil, the European Union, and Russia. This, in turn, has made these countries the leading the consumer of the lysine. At the same time, global meat consumption has also been increasing, driven by factors such as population growth, rising incomes, and changing dietary preferences. According to a report by the OECD and FAO, the average per capita meat consumption in OECD countries increased from 70 kg in 2000 to 79 kg in 2018, while in non-OECD countries it increased from 23 kg to 34 kg over the same period. This growth in meat consumption has led to an increased demand for animal feed, including lysine, to support the growth and health of livestock.

Moreover, the use of lysine in animal feed has become even more important in the global lysine market due to the growing concerns about antibiotic resistance and the need for more sustainable and environmentally-friendly livestock production practices. Lysine supplementation can help to reduce the need for antibiotics and other growth-promoting agents, while also improving the efficiency of animal feed utilization and reducing the environmental impact of meat production.

Astute Analytica’s Key Findings

In terms of volume, the global production in the lysine market was estimated to be around 2,937.8 thousand tons in 2022.

China is the largest market of lysine, accounting for more than 15% of the global market in 2022. The report estimates that China market was around 465.9 thousand tons of lysine in 2022.

The United States is also a significant producer of lysine, with an estimated market share of close to 72% in 2022.

Lysine Hydrochloride to Attain Over 28% Valuation of Global Lysine Market

Lysine hydrochloride is widely used as a feed additive in the animal nutrition industry. It is an important component of animal feed, particularly in the poultry and swine industry across the global market, where it is used to improve animal growth and health. One of the main reasons for the growing demand for lysine hydrochloride is its superior stability and solubility properties, which makes it easier to handle and mix in animal feed. Lysine hydrochloride is also more cost-effective than other forms of lysine, such as lysine sulfate and lysine monohydrochloride.

Global Lysine Market is Highly Consolidated with top 6 Players Holds Over 70% Market Share

The global lysine market is highly consolidated, with the top six players accounting for more than 70% of the market share. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate, driven by the rising demand for lysine in animal feed and dietary supplements. The main players in this market include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), and others. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. leads the market with a share of over 16%. This report provides a detailed competitive analysis of the market.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a Japanese multinational corporation, is the largest producer of lysine globally. The company has a strong presence in the feed-grade lysine market and is known for its advanced fermentation technologies. Ajinomoto is investing heavily in R&D to develop new products and improve its production process. The company's dominance in the market can be attributed to its extensive product portfolio, strong distribution network, and global presence.

On the other hand, Alltech, a US-based company, specializes in animal nutrition, animal health, and feed supplements. With a market share of 11%, Alltech is the fourth-largest player in the lysine market. The company focuses on innovation and sustainability, investing heavily in research and development. Alltech's competitive advantage lies in its commitment to sustainable practices, its diverse product portfolio, and its strong global presence.

As per Astute Analytica, as the market continues to expand, competition among the top six players is likely to intensify. To maintain and increase their market share, these companies are likely to focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion into emerging markets.

Emerging players are expected to pay close attention to the strategies employed by the dominant companies and adopt best practices in their operations to establish a foothold in the market. In addition, market participants have started to emphasize on research and development activities to bring innovative and differentiated products to the lysine market, catering to the evolving needs of their customers. Furthermore, companies are also prioritizing sustainability and taking efforts to adhere to regulatory standards to meet the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and ethically sourced products.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Alltech

Archer Daniel Midland (ADM)

Cargill

Changchun Dacheng

Cheil Jedang Corp.

Chenfu Group

COFCO Biochemical

Daesang

Dow

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Global Bio-Chem Tech

Juneng Golden Corn Co., Ltd.

Kent Nutrition Group

Meihua Group

NOVUS INTERNATIONAL

Perdue Farms

Sunrise Nutrachem Group

Other Prominent Players

