Health Care Social Media Global Market Report 2023

The global health care social media market grew from $11.19 billion in 2022 to $12.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The health care social media market is expected to grow to $16.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The healthcare social media refers to online media platforms used for connecting with consumers and healthcare experts. It helps interact with patients, share relevant information, build the brand, enhance reputation, and reduce costs through advertising budgets, crisis communications, transparency in healthcare quality, and patient safety.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare social media market in 2022. The regions covered in the healthcare social media market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main component of health care social media are hardware, software, and services.The hardware component of health care social media are tools and hardware used in the health care social media.



It includes the use of smartphone, laptop, tablet, Pc and others.Hardware refers to the physical components or delivery systems of a that store and execute the written instructions provided by software.



The health care social media products are youtube, twitter, instagram, facebook, tumblr, and snapchat,used by hospitals, medical professionals, research institutes, biotechnology companies, patients, and others end user.



The increase in internet and social media usage is expected to propel the health care social media market.The use of the internet is expanding to create new business practices and customer experiences to meet shifting company and market needs.



The demand for social media is increasing due to growing internet penetration, rising subscriptions to social media, improved communication needs, and others.During the COVID-19 pandemic, smartphones, social media, and internet use dramatically increased due to long quarantine periods and work-from-home scenarios.



This increase in social media and the internet has contributed to the rise in health care social media use due to its increased user experience that provides tools for medical practitioners to share more information, discuss health care policies, and raise health awareness. For instance, according to a report by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations specialized agency for matters related to information and communication technologies, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of internet users increased from 4.1 billion in 2019 to 4.9 billion in 2021. Therefore, rising internet and social media usage will drive the health care social media market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in health care social media.Health care social media information technology offers several prospects for enhancing and altering healthcare, such as improving clinical outcomes, facilitating care coordination, increasing practice efficiencies, and collecting data over time.



Major companies operating in the healthcare social media market are advancing towards technological advancement of healthcare social media platforms as it helps healthcare professionals to learn and educate patients and their families.For instance, In July 2021, LiveWorld, a US-based digital agency specializing in social media and technology solutions, launched a dedicated Healthcare Professional (HCP) social media practice to support the emerging needs of pharma brands.



This new initiative aims to improve non-personal promotion (NPP), sustain medications and innovations, and foster productive interactions with healthcare providers.



In July 2022. Amazon.com, a US-based E-commerce company, acquired One Medical for approximately $3.9 billion. This acquisition will allow delivering better health, care, and value within a better team environment through a technology-powered, human-centered model of one medical. One Medical is a US-based human-centered, virtual care services and technology-powered primary care organization.



The countries covered in the healthcare social media market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



