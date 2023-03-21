data.world marks the one-year anniversary of Eureka Explorer™ with new integrations, expanding use cases

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, today at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Orlando, is recognizing the one-year anniversary of Eureka Explorer™. The knowledge-graph-powered catalog feature has revolutionized the way companies gain insights into their data pipelines, visualize business processes, and identify risk associated with unauthorized user access.



“Eureka Explorer™ is a world-class data lineage tool, but as our customers are discovering, it’s also inherently flexible and can address a variety of business critical use cases,” said Jon Loyens, co-founder and chief product officer at data.world. “For example, not only can users troubleshoot and remediate problems upstream or downstream of any connected node, but they can also query the lineage graph to find all the tables, reports, people, queries, and more that are connected to a certain dataset. This is the power of the knowledge graph in action.”

Data product development with end-to-end lineage

Since its launch, Eureka Explorer has added new connectors and collectors, including Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, Fivetran, dbt , Denodo, SQL Server, BigQuery, Tableau, and Microsoft Power BI. These integrations make it easier for users to explore the provenance and lineage of their data, visually tracing it from source to analysis. This information is critical for impact and root cause analysis.

One of the many customers benefiting from Eureka Explorer™ is Penguin Random House UK.

“When we provide people with self-service access to our data models and encourage them to build data products, we want them to feel confident with the data,” said Rupal Sumaria, head of data governance at Penguin Random House UK. “data.world is central to connecting users, data, and business meaning. Not only does data.world allow different departments to work together on insights, Eureka Explorer™ now allows us to see the flow of data across our systems, reflect on the impact of data changes to downstream customers, and automate many manual classification tasks.”

Role-Based Access Control support

Another unique capability of Eureka Explorer™ is its ability to solve complex data governance issues. For example, data.world can catalog Snowflake Role-Based Access Control objects and data platform schemas, detect sensitive information, and visualize complex access policies across multiple Snowflake accounts. These capabilities are now available with data.world's new Advanced Graph Analysis Accelerator Services.

data.world is a Snowflake Premier Technology Partner in the Governance Accelerated program, integrating with Snowflake's tagging and policy features to provide cataloging, discovery, and visibility.

“Snowflake customers can leverage data.world to catalog data products, access control, and business processes with Snowflake’s data governance capabilities,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. “data.world helps customers find, understand, and govern their data stored in the Snowflake Data Cloud. With Eureka Explorer™, data.world enables use cases like managing users with visibility into Snowflake Roles-Based Access Control.”

Business process visualization

At the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit today, data.world and Snowflake customer, Prologis, will lead a session titled, “How to Model, Measure, & Optimize Anything in your Business with a Data Catalog.” Session attendees will learn how the company built a semantic model that describes every aspect of its business and enables Prologis to visualize interconnected business processes. Prologis is partnering with data.world to explore how knowledge-graph based visualizations via Eureka Explorer™ can help the company map its business processes.

About data.world

data.world is an enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than two million members, including ninety percent of the Fortune 500. Our company has 62 patents and has been named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work seven years in a row. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or join us .

