United States Department of Defense Test and Measurement Analysis Report 2023: Embracing the Software-based T&M Trend to Contribute to it's Own Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Strategy

The "US Department of Defense Test and Measurement Growth Opportunities" report

This study provides an overview of the DoD's T&M spending, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Test and measurement (T&M) solutions provide the necessary verification for defense systems to work at their most optimal state. The United States Department of Defense (US DoD) has increasingly prioritized T&M as an essential component of its transition toward a digitalized military.

The study also outlines the Department's most relevant contracts and budget items and some up-and-coming companies. Among the persisting challenges facing the market include the potential inaccuracy of digital testing systems and the DoD's strong adaptability culture that can halt innovation in the field.

Software-based T&M is a key trend that the US DoD is trying to follow, with the intent of contributing to its own Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy. In this sense, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a valuable asset that is being incorporated into T&M systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US DoD Test and Measurement Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Research

Growth Trends

Growth Challenges

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Application Areas

Key Market Participants

Representative Programs

Highlighted Programs

Spending Insights

Representative Contracts

Highlighted Contracts

Companies to Watch

Conclusions and Future Outlook

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud-based Test Software

Growth Opportunity 2: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Test Algorithms

Growth Opportunity 3: Space-based Testing for Missile Defense

