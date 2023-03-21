New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Renal Biomarkers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433316/?utm_source=GNW

The global renal biomarkers market grew from $1.07 billion in 2022 to $1.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The renal biomarkers market is expected to grow to $1.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The renal biomarker market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing renal biomarker services such as integrated drug discovery, phenotypic assay, custom services, in vivo, biomarker identification, glomerular filtration diagnosis.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The renal biomarker market also includes sales of point-of-care kit, antibody screening, cell-based diagnostic devices which are used in providing renal biomarker services. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



Renal biomarker refers to proteins, lipids, genes, metabolites, proteomic patterns, or cells that are found on a urinalysis that is employed to determine the glomerular filtration rate of the kidney, a drop in which indicates kidney damage. The renal biomarkers are used to estimate the nature and severity of kidney injury.



North America was the largest region in the renal biomarkers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the renal biomarkers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of biomarkers in renal biomarkers are functional biomarker, upregulated protein, and other biomarker types.Functional biomarkers refer to the biomarker that allows the diagnosis of kidney injury in individuals with normal kidney function, also in chronic kidney disease patients where the same injury would give rise to a significant decrease in functional biomarkers such as Cr.



The different diagnostic techniques include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, particle-enhanced turbidimbiometric immunoassay (PETIA), colorimetric assay, and chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay (CLIA), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LS-MS). The applications include diagnosis and disease progression monitoring and research homecare and are used by hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users.



The rise in geriatric and paediatric renal patients is expected to propel the growth of the renal biomarkers market going forward.Geriatric renal patients refer to the elderly patients aged above 70 years with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD).



However, paediatric renal patients refer to the patients who are commonly diagnosed with renal disorder during childhood and young adulthood.Renal biomarkers help to evaluate the severity of renal injury in geriatric and paediatric renal patients.



For instance, in March 2021, according to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based government administrative agency, nearly 37 million adults in the US have chronic renal disease and it is more prevalent in adults 65 years of age and older (38%). Therefore, the rise in geriatric and paediatric renal patients is driving the growth of the renal biomarkers market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the renal biomarkers market.Major players operating in the renal biomarkers sector is focused on developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, In January 2021, RenalytixAI, a UK-based developer of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled clinical diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, partnered with DaVita to develop KidneyIntelX.KidneyIntelX is a diagnostic tool powered by artificial intelligence to help spot those at risk of renal disease or kidney failure.



KidneyIntelX uses a machine-learning algorithm to produce a patient-specific risk assessment based on blood biomarkers and electronic medical information.



In April 2021, Renalytix AI, a US-based biotechnology research company partnered with Joslin Diabetes Center to integrate new biomarkers for chronic kidney disease.Through this partnership, Renalytix can enhance the indicators already being collected by KidneyIntelX with a panel of novel biomarkers.



KidneyIntelX evaluates the likelihood of adverse kidney outcomes in people with Type 2 diabetes and early kidney disease. Joslin Diabetes Center is a US-based diabetes research centre and diabetes clinic.



The countries covered in the renal biomarkers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The renal biomarker market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides renal biomarker market statistics, including renal biomarker industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a renal biomarker market share, detailed renal biomarker market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the renal biomarker industry. This renal biomarker market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

