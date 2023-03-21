Startup Launches “Returns on Demand” Service to Simplify and Eliminate the Hassles of Online Shopping Returns

MILWAUKEE, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online returns just got as easy as online shopping with today’s launch of startup Returns on Demand (RoD) – an on-demand service that picks up, processes and delivers online shopping returns to UPS, FedEx and USPS locations. Eliminating the hassles of online returns, the RoD service is now available to consumers throughout the U.S. with the first package picked up for free.



With the RoD App, online shoppers can use the simple scheduling feature to select a return pickup date and time frame that is most convenient for them, with times available six days a week. When the driver arrives to pick up the items, the app notifies the user and delivers the packages to the designated carriers – UPS, FedEx and USPS.

The RoD app (available on iOS and Android) makes it easy for shoppers to keep track of their online orders and notifies them of expiring return windows. Users can sync RoD with their email (Gmail and Hotmail) and all of their previous purchases will appear in the app. More than 140 top retailers are currently connected to the app. RoD is a certified secure partner for Google and Microsoft.

As online shopping continues to increase, there has been no easy way to handle this growing onslaught of online returns. According to the National Retail Federation ( NRF), online sales accounted for $1.05 trillion in U.S. retail sales in 2021, and approximately $218 billion of that was returned.

“Ordering items online and getting packages delivered is easy. Sending them back is the hard part. The current process involves researching the return policy, finding your order number, repackaging the item, printing the label, and driving or walking to multiple return locations with oftentimes heavy packages,” said Scott Allen, cofounder of Returns on Demand. “We’re laser focused on removing the hassles that go along with returning items. Our service makes online returns easy, with pickups at homes and apartments, at your convenience any time, and any day.”

According to Dustin Conrad who co-founded Returns on Demand with Scott Allen, “Up until now, there hasn’t been a seamless and comprehensive way to return your online shopping packages that is available nationwide. Returns On Demand solves the online returns problem for consumers across the country with a full service approach.”

Available immediately nationwide, all users get their first RoD package picked up for free. Standard pricing is $6.99 for up to three packages that can be delivered to UPS, FedEx or USPS, and then $1.00 for each additional package.

Through a partnership with Roadie , RoD is available in most areas of the United States. All drivers are vetted and insured for a secure package pickup process. Roadie, a UPS Company, works with businesses of all sizes to enable same-day and local next-day delivery in passenger vehicles across the U.S., with its more than 200,000 drivers.

Returns on Demand was founded by entrepreneurs Scott Allen and Dustin Conrad, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who were frustrated by their own experience with the online shopping returns process. A veteran executive with deep experience in logistics and retail technologies and a past executive of a sophisticated warehouse management system company, Scott Allen joined his long-time friend, a C-suite executive with 20+ years of Business Development and Corporate Development experience, Dustin Conrad to solve the online returns problem – resulting in the launch of RoD.

