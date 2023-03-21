Snappt Appoints Thressa Nichols, Vice President of People Operations

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappt , the leader in document fraud detection for residential apartment property managers, today announced the appointment of Thressa Nichols as Vice President of People Operations. Thressa will be directing and setting the strategy for all people-related initiatives including recruiting, onboarding, employee training, development, engagement, and organizational planning and communications.



“I can’t be more excited to have Thressa onboard as our first People Operations Leader,” said Dan Berlind, CEO of Snappt. “We are completely dedicated to hiring world-class talent, and Thressa exemplifies this with her vast experience and focus upon the complete employee lifecycle. She will ensure our teams are supported and successful as we grow, which is our top priority.”

Thressa comes to Snappt with nearly a decade of experience in recruiting, training, and building teams to help organizations scale and reach their goals. She specializes in Series A and B companies that require the right people support to grow an effective workforce as they transition from startup to scale-up. Thressa is also a founding member of Shine and Rise, an organization of over 300 members focused upon bolstering and elevating women in the tech and startup community.

"I am privileged to be a part of enabling Snappt to support the tremendous growth we will experience over the coming years, and I’m excited to play an instrumental role in helping expand one of the company’s most vital resources; people, during this important time of growth,” says Thressa.

Snappt’s document fraud detection service helps property managers eliminate costly evictions and debt by removing altered financial documents and high-risk residents from the application process.



Additional Resources:

Snappt: Video tour

Snappt: Demo

Snappt: Blog

Snappt’s LinkedIn

About Snappt

Snappt, a Los Angeles-based real estate technology company, provides a quick and inexpensive data-driven document fraud detection service that can accurately spot fraudulent documentation. Snappt is used by 8 of the top 10 property management firms in the U.S. For more information, visit www.snappt.com