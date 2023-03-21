Phillies’ Aaron Nola to Host Inaugural Bowling For The Troops Presented By Yuengling Charity Event at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on Monday, May 8, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher, Aaron Nola, will host his inaugural Bowling For The Troops Presented By Yuengling charity event to benefit Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on Monday, May 8. This once-in-a-lifetime charity bowling tournament features Nola, alongside some of his Phillies teammates, Phillies Alumni and other Philadelphia icons, coming together for a wonderful evening of bowling at this amazing venue.



“I am so excited to be hosting the Inaugural Bowling For The Troops Presented By Yuengling charity event at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia. I was first introduced to Team RWB through my partnership with Yuengling, and I knew immediately that I wanted to support their mission of helping veterans,” said Nola. “Philadelphia is my second home and I want to give back to the community. There’s no better cause than supporting our veterans. I’m so grateful to everyone for supporting our event, Team RWB and military veterans.”

This event will benefit Team RWB, a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans. Team RWB exists to guide veterans through that journey by providing events, training, and programming to build a healthy lifestyle.

“Aaron Nola’s support for American veterans by hosting this event is both humbling and inspiring,” said Mike Erwin, Founder and Executive Director of Team RWB. “His support will have lasting impacts, too. When elite athletes like Aaron and companies like Yuengling proudly support today’s veterans, they also show a future generation of service members that they will be supported by their nation.”

The 2023 Bowling For The Troops Presented By Yuengling charity event is made possible by generous event sponsors including Yuengling and The Philadelphia Phillies.

“The success of Team RWB and engaging with Aaron Nola as a Yuengling Brand Ambassador are things Yuengling has proudly supported over the years,” said Debbie Yuengling, 6th generation family member and Employee Engagement & Culture Manager for D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. “It is great to see our partners coming together and flourishing with these kinds of fun events that excite people from across the region. Yuengling is committed to giving back to the military and veteran community and are thrilled to be part of Aaron’s inaugural Bowling For The Troops , as the presenting sponsor.”

The event will kick off with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. with live music, beverages, food and a silent auction. Following the reception guests will be greeted on stage by Nola, as well as have the opportunity to learn more about Team RWB and other fundraising opportunities. The night will then head into the competitive bowling tournament where each team will get a chance to be named the 2023 bowling champions!

The event is being produced by Paragon Sports International, Cadence158 and Swidzinski Sports Management.

For information on tickets, sponsorships (including a bowling team), celebrity attendance and media coverage please reach out to the below contacts or visit www.about.teamrwb.org/nola.

About Team RWB

In the military, service members push themselves to the limits to support the mission. That selfless service posture has always been necessary because service members of every era knew they may be called to war. As they move into civilian life, many veterans carry that mission-first mindset with them, neglecting their own well-being in the process. Team RWB provides veterans with a community that offers events, training, and programming to build a healthy lifestyle. More than 200,000 members are already forging the nation’s leading health and wellness community for veterans. Will you join the team? teamrwb.org

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states, having expanded into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in 2023. Get news, updates, and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

About Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

With its groundbreaking integration of premiere music, 24 lanes of bowling, a bar featuring local craft beer favorites, and an exquisite dining menu from the acclaimed Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group, the 1,000-capacity Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia is located in the City’s Fishtown neighborhood, next door to The Fillmore. Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia is committed to locally made products and environmental sustainability, and boasts an unprecedented mix of top-flight music, bowling, and food. Visit BrooklynBowl.com/Philadelphia .

